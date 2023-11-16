New Challenges and Progress in Fukushima Nuclear Plant Decommissioning

In the wake of the devastating 2011 triple disaster in Japan’s Fukushima prefecture, the decommissioning of the badly damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant has faced numerous challenges. The plant, which suffered catastrophic damage from a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and subsequent tsunami, has been a long-standing reminder of the nuclear disaster that forced the evacuation of 470,000 people.

The main obstacle in the decommissioning process has been the accumulation of 1.3 billion tonnes of treated radioactive wastewater. The water, used to cool the three operational reactors at the time of the disaster, has been stored in roughly 1,000 tanks on the site. These tanks have taken up valuable space needed for the decommissioning process itself. To address this issue, Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO), the plant operator, has begun the process of discharging the water into the ocean, with the second phase starting on October 5. TEPCO expects to release 31,200 tonnes of water by next March. This first step, although controversial, is seen as a necessary measure to facilitate progress in decommissioning the plant.

However, the decommissioning process is far from simple. TEPCO estimates that it will take between 30 and 40 years to complete. This timeframe is significantly longer than the typical decommissioning process for a nuclear plant. Japan faces unique challenges in this regard, such as widely dispersed fuel that requires human and robotic efforts for detection. The removal of spent fuel and fuel debris, as well as the dismantling of the reactor buildings, are necessary steps in the process. The high levels of radiation at the site make it nearly impossible for workers to enter, which further complicates the timeline for decommissioning.

One potential solution to the high radiation levels is the use of robots. TEPCO has deployed robotic probes equipped with 3D scanners, sensors, and cameras to assess the damage inside the corroded reactors. These robots have provided valuable data on the condition of the reactors, although the findings have been far from reassuring. For example, the robotic probe sent into Unit 1 revealed that the core had largely melted and settled at the bottom of the containment chamber, indicating significant damage to the unit.

In addition to technical challenges, financial considerations also play a significant role in the decommissioning process. The extensive damage, compensation paid to local residents, and the specialized equipment required have significantly increased the estimated cost of decommissioning. While a standard nuclear plant decommissioning would typically cost between $300 million to $400 million, the expenses incurred in Fukushima are expected to be much higher.

Overall, the decommissioning of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant remains a complex and challenging task. Japan must navigate issues such as wastewater discharge, radiation exposure, and financial constraints to ensure the safe dismantling of the plant. The use of robots and advancements in technology will play a crucial role in assessing the damage and facilitating progress. While the process may be lengthy, it is essential to prioritize the safety of workers, the environment, and the affected communities.

