Representatives from a multitude of countries, together with numerous global organizations, have gathered in a fervent atmosphere to witness a momentous event – the unveiling of the new action plan for the Belt and Road Initiative. This event marks the remarkable 10th anniversary of this significant initiative. One of the prominent figures attending the forum is none other than Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, who will contribute his insights after Xi Jinping’s address. Additionally, leaders and influential figures from various developing nations have graced the occasion with their presence.

Beyond its symbolic nature, the purpose of this forum stretches far and wide. China, with its strategic efforts, aims to establish itself as a commanding force among less developed countries and a robust global power. The unveiling of the new action plan sets the stage for China to further solidify its influence and shape the trajectory of international cooperation and development.

