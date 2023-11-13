Israel’s Ground Operation in Gaza: Revealing Clues from Satellites and Social Media

Israel’s recent ground operation in Gaza has ignited curiosity about the country’s approach and strategy. While Israeli officials have remained tight-lipped, satellite imagery and social media posts offer some insights into their movements and overall campaign objectives – namely, the dismantling of Hamas. By examining available satellite images and engaging with military experts, we can deduce certain aspects of the operation thus far.

One prominent observation is that Israeli forces have encircled Gaza City, likely in preparation for prolonged operations. The forces are positioned along three axes, with two coming from the north and pushing towards the heart of the city. The third axis, originating from the southeast, has effectively covered the entire Gaza Strip.

Interestingly, it is this third axis that has made the most progress during the initial week of the operation. Video footage shared on social media platforms, such as X (formerly known as Twitter), captured an Israeli tank engaging a civilian vehicle on one of the main roads between Gaza City and the southern regions. Furthermore, high-resolution satellite images taken by Planet on October 31 revealed the presence of approximately two dozen Israeli armored vehicles near the Salah Al Deen Road. It can be assumed that these vehicles serve the purpose of controlling access to this crucial artery connecting Gaza City to the south of the strip.

As Israel’s push into Gaza continues, observers worldwide eagerly await more information on the specific tactics employed by the Israeli Defense Forces. By analyzing satellite imagery and monitoring social media content, analysts and military experts are gradually piecing together the puzzle, striving to comprehend the overall strategy employed by Israel.

(Sources: npr.org)