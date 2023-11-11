Stranded Workers: Gaza’s Laborers Caught in the Crossfire

Laundry flutters in the breeze, clinging to a fence outside a university campus in Jericho, serving as a poignant reminder of more than 400 workers from Gaza who have found themselves stranded in the West Bank. While some have managed to return home, thousands continue to reside in makeshift shelters, separated from their families who are 60 miles away.

Recent news has revealed the plight of workers who were abruptly forced to return to Gaza on foot, their journey culminating miles from the Israeli border, wearing numbered tags on their ankles. Those who made it back revealed accounts of being rounded up across Israel, detained by security forces in the aftermath of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack—which resulted in the loss of 1,400 lives and the capture of almost 240 hostages according to Israeli officials.

Israel’s Security Cabinet recently announced a complete severing of ties with Gaza, including the ban on the entry of Palestinian workers. Consequently, those left behind in the West Bank now rely on the Palestinian Authority for temporary housing as they navigate through this uncertain and disheartening situation. Trapped in the Israeli-occupied land, they are unable to return home as they are prohibited from entering Israel, with no clear pathway to Gaza even if they were allowed entry.

