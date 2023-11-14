US Limits Public Calls for Restraint as Israel Prepares for Invasion of Gaza

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip has sparked debate over the United States’ response. While President Biden has condemned Hamas for its violent attacks on Israel, his administration has refrained from publicly calling for restraint or a halt to hostilities. This approach differs from past clashes, where the US has typically advocated for de-escalation and a return to calm.

As Israel prepares for a potential invasion of Gaza, with plans to evacuate Palestinians in certain areas, the US has emphasized the importance of international law but has not voiced doubt about Israel’s intentions. Some human rights organizations argue that the forced evacuation of noncombatants could be considered a war crime.

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken has been actively engaging with officials in Arab states to prevent the conflict from expanding beyond Israel and Gaza. He has stressed the importance of civilian protection to Israeli leaders while acknowledging their right to defend their people. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III has also expressed solidarity with the Israeli armed forces, highlighting their professionalism and discipline.

The Biden administration’s strategy of privately conveying concerns instead of publicly critiquing Israel’s actions may allow for more nuanced discussions. Privately, US officials may be advising Israel to avoid excessive force that could undermine international support and sympathy. They may also be cautioning against actions that could further destabilize the region, such as the expansion of Jewish settlements in the West Bank.

While this approach allows for diplomatic efforts behind the scenes, it also carries risks. Critics argue that the US may be perceived as inactive while the rest of the world calls for pressure on Israel. However, the Biden administration has shown willingness to engage in backchannel diplomacy in the past, as demonstrated during previous conflicts between Israel and Hamas.

In terms of holding Israel accountable for respecting the rules of war and the Geneva Convention, the US has expressed a commitment to minimizing civilian casualties. The White House National Security Council has stated its ongoing dialogue with Israeli counterparts about the importance of the law of armed conflict and the protection of innocent lives.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why has the Biden administration avoided publicly calling for restraint or a halt to hostilities?

A: The administration believes that privately conveying concerns allows for more nuanced discussions and diplomatic efforts.

Q: Does the US support Israel’s actions in the conflict?

A: President Biden and his administration have expressed support for Israel’s right to defend its people while emphasizing the importance of civilian protection.

Q: What risks does the US face with its current approach?

A: Critics argue that the US may be perceived as inactive while the rest of the world calls for pressure on Israel. However, the Biden administration has shown a willingness to engage in backchannel diplomacy.

Q: How is the US working to hold Israel accountable for protecting innocent lives?

A: The US is engaging in ongoing dialogue with Israeli counterparts regarding the importance of the law of armed conflict and respecting civilian lives.

Q: What is the main goal of Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken’s engagements with officials in Arab states?

A: The main goal is to prevent the conflict from expanding beyond Israel and Gaza and deter other enemies of Israel from getting involved.