Americans Divided on U.S. Support for Israel in Conflict with Hamas

A new survey reveals that Americans are divided on the issue of whether the United States should publicly support Israel in the ongoing conflict with Hamas. While two-thirds of Americans believe that the U.S. should support Israel, there are significant generational and racial differences in opinion.

The survey, conducted by NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist, found that 65% of respondents think the U.S. should publicly support Israel. However, when broken down by political affiliation, the divide becomes apparent. A majority of both Republicans (77%) and Democrats (69%) agree that the U.S. should support Israel, while only 54% of independents hold the same view.

The generational divide is also significant. Among those aged 45 and older, a substantial 78% believe the U.S. should take a pro-Israel stance. In comparison, only 48% of those under 45 think the same. This divide is especially pronounced among Gen Z and millennials, with just 48% expressing support for Israel publicly.

Racial differences also play a role in shaping opinions. While 72% of white respondents believe the U.S. should take a pro-Israel stance, only 51% of nonwhite respondents share the same view.

Interestingly, the survey also found that eight in 10 Americans are concerned that the conflict between Israel and Hamas will lead to a broader regional conflict in the Middle East. Women, in particular, expressed higher levels of concern compared to men.

When asked about Israel’s response to the conflict, opinions were divided. About 44% of Americans said Israel’s response has been about right, while a quarter felt it was too much, and another quarter thought it was too little.

Overall, the survey highlights the complex and nuanced perspectives among Americans regarding the U.S.’s support for Israel. It reveals the influence of factors such as age, race, and political affiliation in shaping individuals’ opinions on this international conflict.