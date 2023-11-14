Israel in Critical Phase of Gaza Offensive: Balancing Objectives and International Support

Israel finds itself in a crucial stage of its ground offensive in the Gaza Strip. With around four divisions and approximately 10,000 troops in the territory, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) continues its search-and-destroy missions against Hamas tunnels. The IDF faces the challenge of simultaneously achieving two objectives: destroying Hamas’s military infrastructure and rescuing the remaining hostages held in Gaza.

While Israel’s close ally, America, has not yet demanded a ceasefire, Western support for Israel’s campaign is wavering. France’s president, Emmanuel Macron, has called for an end to the violence, citing the deaths of innocent civilians. However, Israel remains determined to make the most of its current operation, aware that it may not have an indefinite timeline to achieve its goals.

Recent attention has focused on the hospitals in central Gaza, including the largest facility, al-Shifa. These hospitals have not only become overwhelmed with the wounded but have also received thousands of civilians seeking shelter. Israeli intelligence suggests these hospitals may also serve as Hamas’s underground headquarters. Accusations have been made against Israel, claiming that it has targeted these hospitals, leading to the deaths of patients by cutting off electricity.

To address the humanitarian crisis and enable civilian evacuations, the IDF has opened escape routes for civilians from al-Shifa and two other hospitals. While Israeli officials assert that there has been no order to attack these hospitals, they acknowledge that Hamas may be using them as arms caches and command posts. The United States, while recognizing the possibility of such Hamas activities, has emphasized the need to avoid casualties among innocent patients.

The Israeli government faces a dilemma regarding the release of hostages held by Hamas. Israel seeks an agreement with Hamas that would secure the release of a large number of hostages in exchange for the freedom of Palestinian prisoners and increased supplies for Gaza. While indirect talks for a potential deal take place in Qatar and Egypt, the final decision rests with Yahya Sinwar, the head of Hamas in Gaza, who is a prime target for Israel.

Meanwhile, Israel faces criticism for its reluctance to commit to any form of Palestinian control over Gaza after the conflict. Calls from far-right coalition members to re-occupy Gaza and rebuild settlements create a challenging political landscape. Although Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu denies such plans, he insists on retaining overall security control and the capacity to eliminate potential terrorists. Additionally, he opposes the return of the Palestinian Authority (PA), accusing it of incitement against Israel.

Looking ahead, the Biden administration desires the PA to assume control of Gaza once the fighting ceases. Israeli officials are already working on plans for a Gaza under PA control, indicating preparations for a potential future without Hamas in power. As the negotiation process continues, Israel urges remaining civilians in Gaza city, estimated to be around 100,000, to relocate to the south for their safety.

FAQ:

Q: What are the objectives of Israel’s ground offensive in the Gaza Strip?

A: Israel aims to destroy Hamas’s military infrastructure and rescue the remaining hostages held in Gaza.

Q: Is international support for Israel’s campaign wavering?

A: Yes, Western support, including France, has expressed concerns about civilian casualties in Gaza.

Q: Has the Israeli government ordered an attack on hospitals in Gaza?

A: No. Although Israeli intelligence suggests that hospitals may serve as Hamas’s headquarters, no such order has been given.

Q: What is the Israeli government’s stance on Palestinian control of Gaza post-war?

A: The government refuses to commit to any form of Palestinian control and seeks to retain overall security control.

Q: What does the Biden administration want for Gaza’s future?

A: The Biden administration aims for the Palestinian Authority to assume control of Gaza once the fighting ceases.

Sources: This information is based on various news reports.