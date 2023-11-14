Israel’s Battle Against Hamas: The Challenge of Underground Tunnels

Israel is facing a unique challenge in its ongoing conflict with Hamas – the militant group’s extensive network of secret underground tunnels. Despite the Israeli army’s technological superiority, Hamas has managed to establish a vast labyrinth beneath the Gaza Strip’s surface, enabling them to carry out surprise attacks and conceal weapons and fighters.

In response to the threat posed by these tunnels, Israel has invested billions of dollars in developing an underground barrier along its border with Gaza and a system to detect the construction of new tunnels. These defensive measures, known as the “Iron Wall” and “Iron Spade,” were intended to make Israeli territory impregnable. However, recent events have shown that even these sophisticated defenses have their limitations.

Hamas, taking advantage of the hidden passageways, has executed cross-border attacks that have resulted in significant casualties. Israel’s attempts to target the underground maze have been hindered by the fact that only Hamas knows the full extent of the tunnels. Despite claims of destroying 100km of tunnels, Hamas maintains that their network stretches over 500km, with only a fraction being affected by Israeli offensives.

To gain an advantage over their opponent, Israel has invested in a sophisticated tunnel-detection system. Developed by Israeli firms Elbit Systems and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, the system is designed to identify tunnels. However, the technology has limitations. It struggles to detect tunnels that twist and turn and gets confused when intersections are present.

“Tunnelling remains a very effective way for one side to literally undermine another’s dominance of the surface,” says military expert Scott Savitz. The existence, quantity, and location of these underground passages are known only to Hamas, leaving the opposing side in the dark.

The tunnels themselves have evolved over time, becoming more sophisticated and equipped with ventilation systems, electricity, and even railroad tracks. Some tunnels reach depths of up to 35m and have communication rooms. They often have entrances in residential buildings or public facilities, making it challenging for Israeli forces to identify and neutralize them effectively.

Israel has previously conducted ground offensives and, in 2014, launched a 50-day war to eliminate the underground labyrinth. Egypt, too, has taken measures to destroy the tunnels, including flooding them. However, the challenge remains daunting.

Entering the tunnels poses significant risks for Israeli troops due to the confined spaces, booby traps, and the defenders’ greater knowledge of the underground environment. Despite technological advancements, the battle against the hidden tunnel network continues to present a severe disadvantage for Israeli forces.

