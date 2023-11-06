India’s Quest for Global Recognition Beyond G-20 Summit

India’s efforts to brand itself on the global stage are reaching new heights as it prepares to host the upcoming G-20 summit. The country’s leaders, particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have been emphasizing India’s remarkable growth and positioning it as a “Vishwa Guru,” or “Global Leader.” But amid the grandeur and extensive branding, questions arise about the impact of this strategy.

While some argue that India’s branding effort is essential for promoting its brand and priorities to the world, others caution against excessive self-promotion. India’s projection as the ultimate teacher fails to recognize the contributions of other countries, according to some delegates. They express nostalgia for a more modest approach that acknowledges the wealth of global contributions.

Furthermore, there are indications that some members of Modi’s party are interested in swapping the commonly used international name for India, to its Hindi name, Bharat. This potential change could complicate the country’s rebranding efforts and raise questions about the underlying motives.

Nevertheless, India is not only focusing on its own brand but also promoting its priorities for the world. As a voice of the Global South, India has been advocating for the inclusion of the African Union in the G-20 and raising issues such as debt relief, food and fuel supplies, and climate beyond the Ukraine crisis.

India’s efforts to showcase itself extend beyond the G-20 summit. The country has been hosting numerous events and sprucing up its infrastructure to highlight its international significance. It has also been promoting its digital infrastructures to other nations, aiming to establish India as a leader in this domain.

While critics raise concerns about the excessive self-promotion, supporters argue that any democratically elected government would seize the opportunity to gain political advantage from an international event. The challenge for India lies in finding a balance between projecting its brand and recognizing the contributions of other nations, without alienating its global partners.

As India prepares to host the G-20 summit, it will undoubtedly continue to emphasize its brand and cement its position as a global leader. Whether this approach will be met with acclaim or skepticism remains to be seen, but India’s quest for global recognition continues unabated.