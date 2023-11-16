The Potential Volcanic Eruption in Iceland: What to Expect and the Risks Involved

As Iceland braces for a potential volcanic eruption, it is important to understand what may happen and the possible risks involved. The small coastal town of Grindavík has declared a state of emergency, and more than 3,000 residents have been urged to evacuate. This comes as scientists, including those at Iceland’s Met Office, have observed changes indicating that magma is moving closer to the surface.

One of the main risks associated with this potential eruption is the possibility of destruction, as seen during the eruption in Vestmannaeyjar in 1973, where 400 homes were destroyed without warning. Currently, there is a 15-kilometer-long magma corridor stretching from northwest of Grindavík into the Atlantic Ocean. Magma, which is molten and semi-molten rock beneath the Earth’s surface, has the potential to erupt as lava when it reaches the surface.

There is a significant difference in the explosive nature of an underwater eruption compared to one on land. Experts suggest that an eruption beneath the sea would be more explosive due to the interaction between magma and seawater. This could result in a Surtseyan eruption similar to the one that formed the island of Surtsey in 1963. However, the size of the eruption is challenging to forecast accurately.

The town of Grindavík, which is in close proximity to the potential eruption site, faces an uncertain future. Bill McGuire, a Professor Emeritus at the University College London, notes that the situation doesn’t look good for the town. However, there is still a possibility that the magma may not reach the surface, cooling and solidifying instead.

The seismic activity has already caused damage to roads in the area, with the Icelandic road administration sharing images of crumbling tarmac and cracks on social media. The Civil Protection Agency evacuated the town of Grindavík as a precaution, fearing the magma tunnel could reach the area. The famous Blue Lagoon, a popular tourist attraction, has also closed temporarily due to potential toxic fumes from the eruption.

While Reykjavík, the capital city of Iceland, has not been issued an evacuation order, it is not entirely clear if it would be affected by the eruption. However, the Keflavík international airport is located less than 20 miles from Grindavík, raising concerns about potential travel disruptions.

It is important to note that volcanic eruptions do not necessarily cause the same level of chaos as the widely-disruptive eruption in 2010. The extent of the impact on travel is uncertain, and further monitoring and assessment will be necessary to gauge the potential risks.

