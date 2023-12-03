New Policies at UN COP28 Climate Talks in the UAE Allow for Criticism and Protests

In a surprising turn of events, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as the host of the UN COP28 climate talks, is now permitting public protests and allowing in critics who were previously banned. This marks a significant departure from the UAE’s autocratic regime, which has long suppressed dissenting voices and restricted free expression.

Under strict guidelines, activists participating in the summit are granted the rare opportunity to protest and raise awareness about environmental issues within the UAE. This dynamic shift has led to the largest demonstration seen in the country since the onset of the Israel-Hamas war. However, it is important to note that protests remain tightly regulated, maintaining a delicate balance between allowing dissent and preserving the country’s autocratic nature.

Furthermore, human rights researchers from organizations that were once banned by the UAE have also been granted access to the country. This marks a significant milestone for these researchers, who have not had the opportunity to offer criticism for nearly a decade. However, there is a lingering apprehension that this newfound openness may be short-lived and that these researchers may be barred from reentering the UAE in the future.

The UAE, a federation of seven sheikhdoms led by Abu Dhabi’s ruler, has a history of suppressing political parties, labor unions, and freedom of speech. Stringent laws severely restrict public discourse, and most local media outlets are state-owned or state-affiliated. Furthermore, the UAE criminalizes protests, particularly those led by foreign laborers. With a population consisting primarily of expatriates, who often work as low-paid laborers, there is a pervasive fear of speaking up due to the risk it poses to their livelihoods.

It is worth noting that the UAE’s diplomatic ties with Israel further complicate matters when it comes to advocating for the Palestinians. Protesting on their behalf is seen as a sensitive issue due to the geopolitical implications of these diplomatic relations.

Amidst these restrictions, the UN and the UAE reached an agreement prior to COP28, allowing for free expression during the summit. Demonstrators had to go through an approval process with organizers to stage their protests, abiding by UN rules that prohibited waving national flags or specifically targeting any particular country. Despite these limitations, over 100 people gathered in solidarity with the Palestinians, holding signs, reading names of the deceased, and chanting for a ceasefire. Israeli security personnel observed from a distance.

While criticism of Israel’s conduct in the war has been present throughout the summit, it is noteworthy that there have not been massive marches or demonstrations outside of the venue, as seen in previous COP summits.

Babawale Obayanju, an activist from Benin City, Nigeria, participating in the protests, emphasized the importance of highlighting the killing of civilians in the Gaza Strip and urged the world to take action on both the environmental and humanitarian fronts.

As UN COP28 progresses, it remains to be seen how the UAE’s newfound allowance for criticism and protests will shape the discourse and outcomes of the climate talks. It is crucial to strike a delicate balance between fostering open dialogue and maintaining the country’s autocratic system.