Lebanon’s Pledge to Uphold UN Resolutions Amidst Hezbollah Attacks

Following ongoing cross-border attacks between Israel and Hezbollah, Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati has restated Lebanon’s commitment to a UN resolution that ended a conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in 2006. Despite the resolution, Hezbollah has continuously violated its terms, especially since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

During a surprise visit to southern Lebanon, Mikati emphasized Lebanon’s dedication to upholding UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which aimed to demilitarize southern Lebanon and restrict armed groups other than state security forces. Israel has long accused Hezbollah of defying this resolution, operating freely throughout the country.

The Prime Minister’s visit included meetings with troops and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) peacekeeping mission. However, UNIFIL has been criticized for its limited presence as Hezbollah’s attacks escalate along the border.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported anti-tank guided missiles fired from Lebanon towards the border, but no injuries were caused. The IDF has responded by striking Hezbollah’s cells and posts in southern Lebanon. Meanwhile, Hezbollah claimed that it targeted Israeli positions using guided missiles and artillery shells and reported the death of six of its members. The total number of casualties on both sides has risen, with Israeli soldiers, Hezbollah gunmen, and Palestinian gunmen among the dead.

Amidst the escalating situation, numerous proclamations have been made by countries such as Israel, the US, France, and others, warning Hezbollah against further involvement in the conflict. French President Emmanuel Macron, during his visit to Israel, explicitly named Hezbollah, Iran, and the Houthis in Yemen, cautioning against the opening of new fronts.

Lebanon’s reaffirmation of its commitment to the UN resolution is essential. However, with Hezbollah’s continued violation of the agreement and the increasing tensions along the border, it remains uncertain how this commitment will be effectively enforced.