Lebanon’s Commitment to UN Resolution Amidst Hezbollah’s Defiance

In the midst of escalating cross-border attacks between Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Israel, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has reaffirmed his country’s commitment to a UN resolution that sought to end a conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in 2006.

Hezbollah has persistently violated the resolution ever since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, engaging in a series of attacks along the Lebanon-Israel border. These attacks include firing rockets and anti-tank missiles at Israeli towns and army positions, as well as opening fire at troops.

During a surprise visit to southern Lebanon, Prime Minister Mikati emphasized Lebanon’s respect for all legitimate international resolutions and its dedication to implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1701. This resolution, which marked the end of the 2006 Second Lebanon War, called for the demilitarization of all groups other than state security forces in southern Lebanon. Despite Israel’s repeated warnings, Hezbollah has continued to act with impunity throughout Lebanon, defiantly disregarding the resolution.

While Mikati expressed Lebanon’s commitment to the UN resolution, the situation on the ground remains unchanged. Hezbollah’s attacks persist, and the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have responded by striking the terror group’s cells and posts in southern Lebanon.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), responsible for peacekeeping in the region, has been notably absent as Hezbollah’s border attacks have intensified. The lack of intervention from UNIFIL raises questions about its effectiveness in addressing the ongoing conflict.

As the violence continues, casualties on both sides have been reported. Hezbollah claims that six of its members have been killed, along with several Lebanese civilians, including a journalist. On the Israeli side, six soldiers have been killed.

The international community, including the United States, France, and other Western nations, has repeatedly warned Hezbollah against further escalating the violence. French President Emmanuel Macron, during his visit to Israel, specifically named Hezbollah, Iran, and the Houthis in Yemen as actors who should avoid opening new fronts.

The situation along the Lebanon-Israel border remains precarious, with no clear resolution in sight. As both sides dig in, the focus now turns to the international community’s response and its ability to bring an end to the hostilities.

(Source: The Times of Israel)