Survival Amidst Scarcity: Gaza’s Struggle Exposes Hamas’s Stockpile

In the midst of the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, one group stands out for their well-stocked supplies: Hamas. Over the years, Hamas has been quietly accumulating fuel, food, medicine, weapons, and ammunition through a vast network of underground tunnels. While the people of Gaza scrounge for basic necessities, Hamas appears prepared for a protracted fight.

Disregarding Israeli claims of their stockpiling activities, Arab and Western officials confirm that Hamas has indeed amassed a significant quantity of fuel, rockets, ammunition, and essential supplies like food, water, and medicine. Experts estimate that Hamas could continue fighting for three to four months without the need for resupply. This reality poses a potential challenge for Israel if it follows through on its threat to invade Gaza.

Rather than providing much-needed aid to the civilian population, Hamas seems to prioritize its own interests. Reports from a released hostage reveal that even during captivity, the militants provided captives with basic supplies like medicine, shampoo, and feminine hygiene products, which are now scarce in Gaza due to the blockade imposed by Israel and Egypt.

The stockpile amassed by Hamas showcases the group’s logistical capabilities and highlights the sophistication of their fighting force. However, it raises questions about their responsibilities towards the civilian population and the extent of their commitment to their people’s well-being. While Gazans struggle for survival, Hamas maintains its ability to fight back, launching rockets at Israel and warding off Israeli incursions into the enclave.

History shows that well-supplied armies can face imminent defeat when the home front suffers. Hamas, like other armed groups, remains tight-lipped about their supply situation. Gaza’s government claims to have a separate emergency fuel stockpile, but it is much smaller than the quantities the Israeli military alleges Hamas possesses. Currently, the lack of fuel in Gaza has led to a depletion of electricity and limited access to essential services like healthcare, water, and communication.

When asked about the fuel crisis, an Israeli military spokesman suggested that Gazans and the United Nations should seek fuel from Hamas. This response highlights the group’s different priorities, including maintaining fuel for tunnels, rocket launches, and command systems.

While precise estimates vary, it is clear that Hamas holds a significant advantage in stockpiles compared to what is available to the people of Gaza. With only limited aid reaching the enclave, the group is cautious about consuming their supplies, knowing they must sustain themselves for an extended period. Subsequently, the civilian population may experience further deprivation as the crisis persists.

Experts suggest that Hamas is unlikely to allocate any of its supplies to aid civilians, as their priority lies solely with the movement itself. The group’s self-sufficiency in manufacturing weapons and their ability to levy taxes on the Palestinians in Gaza have diminished the importance of traditional smuggling routes.

As the people of Gaza endure the hardships caused by scarcity, the stockpiles under Hamas’s control fuel speculation and concern. The situation brings to light the intricate dynamics of the conflict and the complex relationship between the armed group and the civilian population.

