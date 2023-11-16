Gaza Crisis: Civilians in Desperate Need as Conflict Escalates

Since the recent escalation of the conflict in Gaza, the situation for civilians has become increasingly dire. With the Israeli army urging residents to leave their homes in the city, many people are in a state of desperation.

Nisreen Amour, a resident of Gaza City, initially resisted leaving her home despite the escalating violence. However, after her house was damaged by a nearby strike, she fled to al-Shifa Hospital with her family, where they joined thousands of other displaced people seeking refuge.

Unfortunately, the hospital, along with other medical facilities and UN-run shelters in Gaza, is also under attack. As the death toll rises and Israeli forces draw closer, the remaining population in northern Gaza is left with limited access to food and water, leading to desperate conditions.

Amid the ongoing conflict, an estimated 70,000 Gazans have fled from north to south along the Salah al-Din Road during brief pauses in the fighting. While Israel has agreed to extend these daily pauses, the exact number of civilians remaining in the north is unknown as aid organizations have relocated to the south.

With an unrelenting air war and a near-total siege, the people of Gaza feel trapped and cornered. Their basic needs for food, water, and shelter have become secondary as their main concern is simply to stay alive.

In response to the accusations that Hamas uses civilians as “human shields” and operates within civilian areas, Israel argues that it targets legitimate military targets. However, international law requires militaries to distinguish between civilians and combatants and to take precautionary measures to protect civilians.

According to humanitarian agencies, the situation in Gaza is catastrophic and worsening by the day. Normally safe spaces, such as hospitals and UN facilities, have come under attack, displacing thousands of people and leaving them without vital services.

In light of these circumstances, it is imperative that international actors take immediate steps to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and find a sustainable solution to bring about lasting peace in the region.

