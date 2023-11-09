Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza: The Hidden Costs of War

The recent Israeli airstrikes on the Jabalya refugee camp in Gaza have once again highlighted the devastating consequences of conflict on innocent civilians. While the Israeli military asserts that their operations are aimed at targeting Hamas militants, the reality on the ground tells a different story.

In this latest attack, more than 110 people, including women and children, lost their lives as buildings crumbled under the force of the airstrikes. Lt. Col. Richard Hecht of the Israel Defense Forces claims that their operation successfully eliminated a high-ranking Hamas commander, Ibrahim Biari. However, the mounting civilian casualties and destruction paint a different picture.

The rules of engagement employed by the Israeli military appear to have changed, with a higher threshold for civilian casualties than in previous conflicts. While Israeli officials insist that each strike is subject to legal approval, human rights organizations have flagged a growing number of strikes as potential war crimes. The principle of proportionality, which prohibits excessive civilian casualties in relation to the military advantage, is being called into question.

With nearly 10,000 Palestinians already killed since the start of the conflict, Gaza’s hospitals and morgues are overwhelmed by the aftermath of the airstrikes. Entire families are wiped out, and essential infrastructure such as water towers and bakeries have been targeted. Calls for an international investigation into potential war crimes have intensified.

The United States, a key ally of Israel, provides military and intelligence support and is obligated to ensure that bombings in Gaza adhere to international law. However, the disparity between the Israeli and U.S. approaches to acceptable levels of civilian casualties raises concerns.

As the conflict escalates, it is essential to recognize the profound humanitarian costs that result from these military operations. Innocent lives are being lost, leaving families shattered and communities devastated. The international community must act to find a peaceful resolution and hold those responsible for civilian harm accountable. Only then can the cycle of violence be broken, and true justice and peace prevail.