Hamas’ Secret Weapons: Unveiling the Arsenal of a Militant Group

In the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, the geopolitical landscape is evolving, and so are the weapons being employed. As tensions escalate, experts warn that Hamas may have a deadly surprise up its sleeve — a technologically advanced arsenal that has yet to be fully revealed.

While the recent use of rockets and missiles by Hamas has been well-documented, analysts believe that the militant group may be holding back more sophisticated weaponry for a strategic offensive. Building on their past acquisitions, Hamas has reportedly acquired advanced mines, roadside bombs, and precision-guided munitions with technical assistance from Iran.

One weapon of particular concern is the submersible drone. Aerospace engineer Mohamed Zouari, who was assassinated in 2016, was known for his work on armed drones for Hamas. His submersible drone, capable of carrying explosives and attacking oil rigs, port facilities, and ships at sea, survived in design. Israeli forces recently destroyed a similar drone as Hamas attempted to launch it from a beach in Gaza. This has raised concerns that Hamas possesses more of these advanced underwater drones.

Additionally, experts speculate that Hamas may have acquired a range of other technologically advanced weapons, similar to their ally Hezbollah. Hezbollah surprised Israeli forces in the 2006 war with an anti-ship missile, and analysts believe that Hamas may be planning a similar surprise. Possibilities include undersea drones or large missiles with precision-guidance systems that could strike vital infrastructure or military bases miles away.

Hamas’ enhanced capabilities are largely attributed to the support provided by Iran. While there is no concrete evidence linking Iran to the recent attacks, Iranian officials have been known to offer high-tech training and technological assistance to Hamas and other Palestinian groups. The estimated $100 million in military support from Iran has enabled Hamas to acquire prototypes of rockets, missiles, and drones.

As the conflict intensifies, both Israel and the international community are closely monitoring Hamas’ weapons capabilities. The fear is that as Israeli forces advance, Hamas may deploy its more advanced weaponry, with the goal of escalating the conflict to a higher level and catching their opponents off guard.

In this ever-evolving conflict, only time will tell what Hamas’ secret weapons truly are and how they will impact the ongoing hostilities. However, one thing is clear: the stakes are higher than ever, and both sides must be prepared for the unexpected.