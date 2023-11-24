Israel Anticipates Next Phase of Conflict in Gaza as Release of Hostages Is Delayed

Amidst the last-minute setback in the release of hostages held by Hamas, Israel is already strategizing for the next phase of the conflict in Gaza. The delay was prompted by concerns raised by the Israeli side regarding the individuals involved in formulating the deal. Clarifications requested from Hamas through Qatari mediators initially did not receive a satisfactory response, leading Israel to seek additional answers.

Despite the temporary setback, there remains a sense of optimism projected by Qatar, with its Foreign Ministry stating that the cease-fire will commence on Friday at 7 A.M. Furthermore, the first group of 13 Israeli captives is set to be released at 4 P.M. However, in the volatile landscape of the Middle East, there are no fixed timelines or holy hours to rely upon.

The development underscores the complexities of negotiations in this ongoing conflict. Each party seeks to assert its interests and ensure the safety of its citizens. As Israel navigates the delicate landscape of hostage negotiations, it is also actively preparing for the next phase of the Gaza war.

