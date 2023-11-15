Gaza Humanitarian Crisis Deepens as Conflict Continues

In the midst of ongoing conflict in Gaza, the humanitarian crisis in the region worsens. The impact of the war has forced approximately 200,000 Palestinians to flee their homes and seek refuge in the south, where conditions are rapidly deteriorating. With Israeli troops engaging militants in and around hospitals, patients, newborns, and medical staff are trapped without electricity or adequate supplies.

Only one functioning hospital remains in northern Gaza, leaving countless individuals without access to essential medical care. Gaza’s largest hospital, Shifa, is surrounded by Israeli troops, putting the lives of many patients, including newborns, at risk. The Health Ministry in the Hamas-run territory has proposed the evacuation of Shifa Hospital under the supervision of the Red Cross, a plea for assistance as the situation continues to worsen.

As the conflict intensifies, southern Gaza, which was previously seen as a safer area, is also facing dire conditions. Frequent airstrikes by Israel have left U.N.-run shelters overcrowded, with limited resources and facilities. Sanitation issues, such as a severe lack of toilets, are exacerbating the crisis, along with a scarcity of food and clean water. The blockade on fuel imports imposed by Israel has further hampered access to electricity, leaving people without proper water and sanitation systems.

The onset of rainy and cold weather has added to the misery in Gaza. Inadequate shelter and unpreparedness for such conditions have left civilians exposed to the elements. Tents have collapsed under the weight of heavy rain, leaving individuals and families struggling to find refuge from the harsh weather conditions.

The United Nations agency responsible for Palestinian refugees is also facing significant challenges in providing aid to the over 600,000 people seeking shelter in schools and other facilities. With limited fuel supplies, the agency may be forced to halt most aid operations, leaving thousands without access to basic necessities. The closure of Gaza’s only crossing with Egypt has impeded the importation of crucial supplies, including food and medicine.

The plight of hospitals in Gaza has become a focal point of the conflict. Both sides have made accusations regarding the use of hospitals by militant groups. Israel accuses Hamas of using hospitals as cover and claims that militants have set up a command center beneath Shifa Hospital. However, these allegations have been denied by Hamas and the hospital staff. The Health Ministry has invited international organizations to investigate the facility.

The severe shortage of supplies has forced healthcare professionals to perform surgeries without proper anesthesia and antiseptic materials. With the mass exodus of people fleeing the region, only a few thousand patients remain at Shifa Hospital. The lack of electricity has resulted in the deaths of 40 patients, including three newborns, since the emergency generator ran out of fuel. The situation is critical for the remaining patients, particularly the 36 infants who are dependent on incubators.

Efforts are being made to transfer incubators to Shifa Hospital, but without electricity, these measures are insufficient to save the newborns. The World Health Organization emphasizes the necessity of moving the patients out of Gaza for their safety. However, the current conditions in the region make any evacuation challenging and require a cease-fire for the process to be possible.

The Health Ministry has proposed the evacuation of Shifa Hospital under the supervision of the International Committee of the Red Cross, with the intention of transferring patients to hospitals in Egypt. However, as of now, no response has been received. Due to the instability and ongoing conflict, the authorities have resorted to burying 120 bodies in a mass grave within the hospital premises.

Under international law, hospitals are granted special protections during times of war. However, these protections can be revoked if hospitals are used to hide fighters or store weapons. It is crucial for combatants to provide sufficient warning for staff and patients to evacuate, and any harm to civilians must not be disproportionate to the military objectives.

The desperate situation in Gaza is compounded by the ongoing conflict, leaving civilians vulnerable and in desperate need of assistance. Immediate action is required to address the humanitarian crisis and prevent further loss of life in the region.

