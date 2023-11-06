Niger’s Airspace Closes as Deadline for Coup Leaders Passes

Niger’s airspace closed on Sunday as neighboring countries expressed concerns over the ongoing military coup. The deadline set by a group of African nations to release power to the democratically-elected president had expired, leading to increased tensions and the threat of intervention.

Colonel Major Amadou Abdramane, the leader of the coup, made a video statement explaining the closure of Niger’s airspace due to the perceived threat from neighboring countries. The military coup took place in late July, with President Mohamed Bazoum being seized by members of the presidential guard. The shutdown of national institutions and subsequent protests from both sides further escalated the situation.

The international community, including the United States and some Western nations, swiftly condemned the coup leaders’ actions. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), a regional bloc, warned of possible military intervention if the junta did not step down. ECOWAS issued an ultimatum that expired on Sunday, indicating its intention to take all necessary measures to restore constitutional order if the coup leaders refused to cede power.

In response to the coup, ECOWAS imposed travel bans and asset freezes on the military officials involved, as well as their family members and civilians associated with any government established by the junta. France and the European Union also decided to halt financial aid to Niger following the coup.

Despite the international pressure, thousands of people gathered in Niger’s capital to express support for the junta and opposition against the sanctions imposed by ECOWAS. The coup leaders, meanwhile, warned of an immediate and unannounced response by Niger’s defense and security forces to any military intervention.

ECOWAS leaders conducted meetings in Nigeria to develop a collective response and plan a potential military action as a last resort. Abdel-Fatau Musah, ECOWAS commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, stated that all necessary preparations were being made, including deploying a force when required.

The situation in Niger remains uncertain as tensions rise between the coup leaders and the international community, with the threat of military intervention looming.