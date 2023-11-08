Russian Invasion of Ukraine: Coercion and Confessions

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea has become a hotbed for attacks targeting Russian military supply lines and the Black Sea Fleet. However, the Russian-installed occupation authorities have taken measures to ensure that these attacks are not widely publicized through social media.

In order to deter individuals from posting videos and information about the attacks, occupants authorities have begun relying on “repentance” videos. These videos, often coerced or made under duress, are meant to serve as warnings to others who may consider sharing sensitive information.

Similar to Stalin-era show trials, these “repentance” videos force individuals to publicly confess their misdeeds. The latest example is Olena Nikolaychuk, a retiree from Sevastopol who accidentally caught the aftermath of a drone strike on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet headquarters in the city. Nikolaychuk was coerced into recording a video apology where she expressed regret and promised to never repeat her actions.

These tactics are not isolated incidents. The pro-Russian Telegram channel Crimean SMERSH regularly publishes videos of individuals apologizing for various offenses. These “official statements” from law enforcement agencies are meant to instill fear and quash any dissent or information leaks.

Coerced confessions and public apologies have become a tool for the occupation authorities to maintain control and suppress any opposition. The stories of individuals like Ivan Ivanov, who apologized for shouting a pro-Ukrainian slogan, and the woman from Yalta who posted pictures of pro-Ukrainian symbols, reflect a pattern of intimidation and repression.

It is important to recognize the coercive nature of these videos. Individuals like Bohdan Ziza, who experienced severe beatings and multiple retakes of his apology video, shed light on the brutal methods employed by the FSB (Federal Security Service) in Crimea. These confessions are often created to serve multiple purposes, with different versions made for media consumption and case files.

As the Russian invasion and occupation of Ukraine continue, it is crucial to expose these practices and recognize the lengths to which occupant authorities will go to maintain control. The use of coerced confessions and “repentance” videos is just one aspect of the broader campaign of fear and intimidation being waged against individuals who dare to challenge the occupation.