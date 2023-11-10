Chinese Schools Grapple with Rising Youth Unemployment

Chinese schools are facing increasing pressure from the government to secure jobs for their students amidst a bleak employment outlook for young people in the country. Policymakers are leaning on colleges to do more to find employment opportunities for their graduates, and school administrators’ job performance is now tied to the percentage of their students who find work after graduation.

Over the past three decades, as China’s economy grew rapidly, more people pursued higher education with the hope of securing promising careers. However, the number of college and university students has surged, reaching 10.1 million in 2022 from 754,000 in 1992. This year’s estimated graduating class of 11.6 million students is expected to be the largest ever, exacerbating the issue of youth unemployment.

China’s youth unemployment rate has doubled in the last four years, fueled by economic volatility and government crackdowns. The Covid-19 pandemic and Beijing’s “zero Covid” measures have made companies cautious about hiring, while industries such as online education, technology, and real estate have faced government scrutiny and tighter regulation.

Furthermore, there is a mismatch between the jobs college graduates desire and the available opportunities. China’s economy has not generated enough high-paying white-collar jobs, leading to intense competition for desirable positions. This has created more challenges for young people in finding meaningful employment.

To address the issue, the Chinese government has released a package of policy initiatives to encourage private companies to create jobs. The Ministry of Education has instructed schools and local officials to aid graduates in finding employment and urged Communist Party officials and school administrators to seek out job openings for students in majors with low employment rates.

Despite these efforts, the message to young people is that they should not be too selective in choosing a job and should be prepared to endure difficult circumstances. College administrators are feeling the pressure to meet employment mandates, which has resulted in intensified scrutiny and accountability.

Ultimately, the rising youth unemployment rate in China carries significant implications for the country’s leadership and may lead to social and political challenges if not properly addressed. The government, educational institutions, and businesses must work together to create more job opportunities and prepare young people for the changing job market.