Why Daylight Saving Time is Coming to an End

As summer draws to a close in Chicago, the length of our days is diminishing, giving way to longer nights and signaling the conclusion of daylight saving time.

The NBC 5 Storm Team reveals that August 16th was the last day this year that Chicago witnessed a sunrise before 6 a.m., while August 8th marked the final sunset after 8 p.m. until May 2024.

Interestingly, on August 28th, Chicago will experience its last sunset at 7:30 p.m. or later in 2020. Curious about sunrise and sunset times near you? We have you covered!

Now, let’s delve into the specifics of daylight saving time.

When Does Daylight Saving Time End?

According to federal law in the United States, daylight saving time begins on the second Sunday in March and extends until the first Sunday of November. This year, daylight saving time will end on November 5th. Clocks will be turned back one hour at 2 a.m. on that day.

When Will Daylight Saving Time Resume?

In 2024, daylight saving time will take an extra day to begin due to the leap year, commencing on March 10th with clocks springing forward.

What Exactly is Daylight Saving Time?

Daylight saving time refers to the practice of adjusting clocks to extend evening daylight during the warmer months. It involves “springing forward” in springtime, thereby moving clocks forward an hour, and “falling back” in autumn, moving them back an hour.

Enacted under the Energy Policy Act of 2005, daylight saving time commences on the second Sunday in March and concludes on the first Sunday in November each year.

Did You Know?

Prior to the current system, clocks used to be set forward on the first Sunday in April and remained that way until the final Sunday in October. However, this was changed to allow children more daylight hours for trick-or-treating during Halloween.

The adoption of daylight saving time varied across the globe. Germany was the first to implement it on May 1, 1916, followed by other European countries. The United States didn’t adopt it until March 19, 1918, during World War I. However, it was later abolished after the war.

Daylight saving time didn’t become standardized in the US until the Uniform Time Act of 1966, which mandated consistent time zones and specified that clocks would advance one hour on the last Sunday in April and turn back on the last Sunday in October.

While most US states observe daylight saving time, there are two exceptions. Arizona does not observe it, except for some Native American tribes within the state, and Hawaii does not participate either. Additionally, US territories like Puerto Rico, American Samoa, Guam, and the US Virgin Islands do not observe daylight saving time.

What is “Standard Time”?

Standard time is the local time in a region or country when daylight saving time is not in effect. Over 60% of countries worldwide utilize standard time throughout the year, while the rest adopt daylight saving time during summer months, usually advancing their clocks by one hour.

According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM), standard time aligns better with our body’s internal clock, as it synchronizes with the natural cycle of light and darkness. Daylight saving time can disrupt this internal clock, leading to sleep loss and poor sleep quality, with potential negative health consequences.

Which is Better, Daylight Saving Time or Standard Time?

The AASM has long advocated for a permanent transition to standard time due to the adverse effects of seasonal time changes. They argue that the adoption of year-round standard time aligns better with human circadian biology and offers distinct health and safety benefits.

However, the Department of Transportation (DOT) asserts that daylight saving time brings several advantages. It saves energy by reducing the need for household lighting and appliances in the evenings. Additionally, people tend to spend more time outdoors during daylight saving time, further reducing electricity usage at home.

In the end, the debate surrounding the merits of daylight saving time versus standard time continues. As individuals, we must adjust our clocks accordingly and find a rhythm that suits our lifestyle and wellbeing.