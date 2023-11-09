Canadian Universities Assure Indian Students of Safety Amid Diplomatic Crisis

Canadian universities are taking steps to assure Indian students of their safety and offer resources to handle the uncertainty caused by the ongoing diplomatic crisis between the two countries. The universities aim to limit the potential consequences of the dispute on the booming business of international education.

As the new semester approaches, some students are contemplating delaying their courses, while others are concerned about the impact of the crisis on higher education. India is the largest source of global students in Canada, comprising approximately 40% of study permit holders and contributing over C$20 billion ($14.6 billion) to the Canadian economy annually.

Top universities in Canada are offering a range of courses, some costing up to C$40,000 a year, while colleges are providing cheaper, short-term courses to connect with students and avoid any negative effects on Canada’s thriving education export industry.

To address the students’ concerns, universities and consultancies are taking measures to reassure them. Video messages are being sent by consultancies like IDP Education to calm nerves and provide support. Conestoga College, located in Kitchener, Ontario, is fielding inquiries from students about deferring their courses and addressing the concerns of current students who prefer online classes.

The growth of international students in Canada has been significant, making it one of the country’s major export sectors. However, in India, families and aspiring candidates, particularly from the state of Punjab, are worried about the current situation. In Punjab alone, almost every fourth family has a member studying or preparing to study in Canada. The uncertainty has left families questioning whether it is the right decision to send their children abroad for education.

The hope is that the diplomatic tensions will ease in due course. While the governments of both India and Canada express confidence that a resolution will be reached, families and students remain concerned about the potential impact on their plans and aspirations.

It is essential for both countries to engage in private talks to find a diplomatic solution, as the current situation puts the future of Indian students at risk. The government’s response to the crisis will have a lasting impact on the aspirations and dreams of students who have invested significant resources and hopes in pursuing education in Canada.