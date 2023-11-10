Israel’s Concerns Over Hamas Storing Fuel Under Gaza Hospital

In a recent development, Israeli officials have raised concerns over Hamas storing fuel reserves directly under Gaza City’s Shifa Hospital, the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released a recording of a phone call between an IDF representative and a Gazan medical official, further confirming the presence of the fuel reserves. The IDF claims that Hamas controls these energy and fuel resources, using them for terrorism purposes.

Israel has been adamant about not allowing fuel into Gaza, fearing that it could be used by Hamas to strengthen its efforts against Israel. The IDF has accused Hamas of stealing and hoarding fuel intended for hospitals and humanitarian purposes, diverting it for terror activities. Western and Arab officials have also confirmed these claims. Furthermore, the IDF released images of half a million liters of diesel allegedly held by Hamas.

The situation has led to a precarious condition for hospitals in Gaza, as they heavily rely on fuel to power generators. While they have been warning for over a week about an imminent fuel shortage, no hospitals have run out of fuel yet. Israel’s Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, mentioned that if hospitals do reach a critical point, Israel will allow fuel to enter Gaza with proper oversight. The intention is to ensure that the fuel does not reach Hamas infrastructure or serve their war aims.

It is worth noting that the Prime Minister’s Office has not approved the entry of fuel into Gaza, reiterating Israel’s cautious stance. Additionally, the IDF announced the deaths of five soldiers in combat in the Gaza Strip, bringing the total military death toll to 24 since Israel’s ground operation against Hamas began.

The IDF continues its offensive in Gaza, aiming to dismantle Hamas’s infrastructure and eliminate key leaders. Mustafa Dalloul, the commander of Hamas’s Sabra-Tel al-Hawa battalion, was killed in an overnight strike. Several other Hamas terrorists have also been targeted and eliminated by Israeli fighter jets, combat helicopters, and artillery. The IDF has uncovered weapons and intelligence materials during searches in Beit Hanoun.

As Israeli troops encircle Gaza City from the air, land, and sea, the challenge of conquering the heavily populated urban area becomes evident. Hamas has built a complex network of tunnels and traps, making the military operation even more challenging. However, the IDF remains committed to dismantling Hamas’s stronghold in Gaza City.

Overall, the situation in Gaza remains tense, with Israel monitoring fuel reserves closely and assessing the needs of hospitals to determine if and when fuel should be allowed to enter. The IDF continues its offensive against Hamas, targeting key leaders and infrastructure, as it endeavors to bring peace and security to the region.

