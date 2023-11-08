Africa’s Urgent Need for Improved Weather Forecasting

Africa’s lack of reliable weather forecasting is a critical issue that affects millions of people on the continent. With limited access to accurate weather predictions, Africans are left vulnerable to the devastating impacts of climate change. While most of the world takes daily weather forecasts for granted, Africa’s 1.3 billion inhabitants live with little advance knowledge of what’s to come. This lack of forecasting not only puts lives at risk but also results in significant economic damage, running into billions of dollars.

The first Africa Climate Summit, held in Kenya, aims to address this pressing issue and shed light on the continent’s vulnerability to climate change. One of the main driving factors behind Africa’s climate risk blind spot is the lack of data collection infrastructure. Compared to other regions like Europe and North America, Africa has limited radar facilities and surface monitoring stations. The World Meteorological Organization’s database reveals that Africa has only 37 radar facilities, while Europe has 345 and North America has 291.

The consequences of this deficiency are far-reaching. Without accurate weather forecasts, crucial decisions such as when to plant crops and when to evacuate in the face of extreme weather events become challenging. Smallholder farms are at risk of being washed away by floods, rendering investments in agriculture futile. The lack of weather data also hampers efforts to link natural disasters to climate change.

To address these issues, Africa requires significant investment in improving its weather forecasting capabilities. Kenya, South Africa, and Morocco are among the few countries on the continent that have relatively well-developed weather services. However, the vast expanse of Africa remains under-served and poorly warned.

Efforts are underway to rectify this situation. The United Nations-created trust fund, the Systematic Observations Financing Facility, is providing funding to 13 data-sparse African countries, including Ethiopia, Madagascar, and Congo, to enhance weather data collection and sharing. Other initiatives, such as the Trans-African Hydro-Meteorological Observatory, are setting up low-cost local weather monitoring stations across the continent in collaboration with schools and other entities.

Improved weather forecasting is not just a matter of convenience for Africans; it is a matter of survival. With a changing climate, traditional methods of determining the onset of the rainy season are becoming less reliable, which poses significant risks to rain-fed agriculture. Timely and accurate forecasts are crucial for farmers to make informed decisions that can help mitigate the impact of climate shocks.

In conclusion, Africa’s urgent need for improved weather forecasting cannot be understated. It is a matter of life and death, and it requires significant investment and collaboration among governments, international organizations, and local communities. By harnessing the power of technology and data, Africa can better prepare for the challenges that lie ahead and protect the lives and livelihoods of its people.