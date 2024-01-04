Delhi Chief Minister Faces Possible Arrest Amidst Allegations

New reports suggest that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal could potentially be arrested following a raid at his residence. Several leaders of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party have taken to social media to express their concerns about the situation. However, sources from the Enforcement Directorate, the central agency investigating the case, have denied any knowledge of a raid taking place.

Kejriwal has been summoned for questioning multiple times and has refused to appear, which may result in a non-bailable warrant being issued for his arrest. This is not the first time he has faced scrutiny from investigative agencies, as he previously underwent several hours of questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation regarding the same case.

The Aam Aadmi Party has accused the authorities of politically motivated tactics, arguing that these summons are an attempt to hinder Kejriwal’s participation in the upcoming national election. Several party leaders have already been taken into custody, and plans are in place for Kejriwal to continue serving as Chief Minister, even if he is jailed.

The case revolves around allegations of corruption within the excise policy of liquor companies. It is claimed that these companies collaborated with public servants through a liquor lobby known as the “South Group” to secure profitable excise policies, with kickbacks being involved. The Enforcement Directorate is currently investigating the money laundering aspect of these kickbacks.

The opposing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Aam Aadmi Party of using the alleged scam proceeds to fund a large-scale campaign in Gujarat. They assert that Kejriwal is the mastermind behind the liquor policy scam and that his refusal to cooperate with the investigating agency is a sign of fear and guilt.

Amidst these ongoing allegations and investigations, it remains to be seen how this situation will unfold and whether Kejriwal will indeed face arrest. The Aam Aadmi Party continues to stand by its leader, asserting that he is innocent and being targeted for political reasons.

