India’s G20 Summit: A Platform for Modi’s Personal Agenda

As India gears up to host the G20 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems to be using the international event as a means to promote his own political agenda and consolidate his power. The preparations in New Delhi tell a story of a vanity event rather than a platform for global leaders to address pressing issues.

The controversial “beautification drive” implemented for the summit has seen the bulldozing of slums and the displacement of their occupants. In their place, newly-painted lotus flower murals, the election symbol of Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have appeared, along with billboards adorned with Modi’s face lining the roads. Acclaimed author and activist Arundhati Roy notes that this excessive display of BJP symbolism raises questions about the host of the event, with the impression being that it is the political party, rather than the government of India, that is hosting the G20 summit.

What is particularly concerning is the conflation of the ruling party with the government and the nation itself. It appears that there is a blurring of boundaries between the BJP, Modi as an individual, and the institutions of the country. This notion is further reinforced by the massive lockdown imposed on the city, purging the poor from sight and barricading the roads. It almost seems as if Modi is ashamed of the true state of the city and its inhabitants.

This vanity event raises the question of whether world leaders attending the G20 summit are really concerned about the treatment of minorities in India. While one might expect leaders to call out the Indian government for its discriminatory policies, the reality is that most leaders are more focused on their own interests, such as trade deals or geopolitical strategies. Roy doesn’t expect any meaningful criticism from the international community.

If given the opportunity to address the G20 summit, Roy believes it would be important to remind leaders of the potential global consequences of India’s political trajectory. She would highlight how a country with a population of 1.4 billion people, which was once a flawed democracy, is now descending into what she can only describe as fascism. The message would be a cautionary one, urging leaders to consider the impact of their engagement with Modi and the rise of authoritarianism in India.

In conclusion, the G20 summit in India should serve as a platform for addressing urgent global challenges, but it appears to have become a stage for Modi’s personal agenda. The excessive display of party symbols and the marginalization of minorities raises concerns about the state of democracy in India. As leaders gather, it is crucial to reflect on the potential repercussions of engaging with a government that is moving away from democratic norms and embracing a more authoritarian approach.