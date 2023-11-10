Artforum Faces Staff Resignations Amidst Controversy Over Anti-Israel Letter

Several staff members of a prominent art magazine have resigned in protest after their editor-in-chief was fired following the publication of a letter that criticized Israel. The incident has sparked debates about freedom of speech, the role of art in political discourse, and the influence of pro-Israel figures in the art world.

The controversy began when Artforum published an open letter expressing support for “Palestinian liberation” without acknowledging the casualties caused by Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7th. This omission angered pro-Israel individuals in the art community, who condemned both the magazine and its editor-in-chief, David Velasco.

As a result of the backlash, Velasco was dismissed, leading to further resignations and a wave of support from employees and contributors who demanded his reinstatement. Critics argued that his firing stifled the cultural debate that Artforum had always prided itself on facilitating.

In addition to the internal tensions within Artforum, the incident highlights broader issues within the art world. Similar controversies have unfolded in other arts and cultural institutions following the conflict between Hamas and Israel. Institutions such as 92NY in New York City have faced resignations and cancellations of events due to disagreements over Israel-related topics.

The incident also raises questions about the influence of pro-Israel art collectors on the art community. Some artists who initially signed the open letter later removed their names, citing pressure from collectors who voiced objections to their involvement. This suggests that external pressures can shape the discourse and decision-making within the art world.

While the firing of David Velasco and the subsequent resignations have stirred emotions, they have also sparked important discussions about the boundaries of free speech, the role of art in political matters, and the power dynamics within the art community. As the dust settles, Artforum and its stakeholders are left to grapple with the consequences of this incident and chart a path forward.

