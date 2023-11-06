Protests Erupt at Art Magazine Following Controversial Publication

A wave of protests has swept through a leading art magazine as several staff members resigned in response to the firing of their editor-in-chief. The cause of the controversy stemmed from the publication of a letter that scrutinized Israel, resulting in condemnation from pro-Israel figures within the art community.

This recent upheaval at Artforum is just one example of several incidents that have occurred across arts and culture institutions in the aftermath of the conflict between Hamas and Israel. At 92NY, staff members resigned and a book-talk series was canceled after a scheduled discussion with an author who had signed a letter denouncing Israel was called off by the institution.

The fired editor-in-chief, David Velasco, had been with Artforum since 2005 and oversaw the publication of an open letter expressing support for “Palestinian liberation.” The letter focused on the art world’s supposed silence regarding the “crimes against humanity” faced by the Palestinian people. Signatories included prominent figures such as Nan Goldin and Barbara Kruger, as well as Velasco himself.

The controversy surrounding the letter intensified when it was revealed that the initial version made no mention of the October 7 attack by Hamas or the subsequent hostage situation. In response to mounting pressure, Velasco was dismissed by CEO Jay Penske. Artforum’s publishers released a statement clarifying that the letter did not reflect the magazine’s official stance.

Following Velasco’s firing, four editors resigned in protest while many other employees and contributors demanded his reinstatement. Artists such as Nan Goldin and Nicole Eisenman also declared their intent to no longer collaborate with Artforum. There were allegations of pressure campaigns by pro-Israel art collectors to dissuade artists from endorsing the letter.

The incident has sparked a passionate debate about freedom of speech within the art world and the role of cultural institutions in shaping public discourse. Regardless of differing opinions, it is clear that Artforum will face significant challenges in recovering from this tumultuous episode.