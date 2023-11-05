Artforum Magazine Editor Fired After Controversial Open Letter Release

Artforum Magazine, known for its influence and esteemed reputation in the art world, has fired its long-time editor in chief, David Velasco. The magazine’s publishers cited a flawed editorial process as the reason behind Velasco’s termination after the publication of an open letter that supported Palestinian liberation.

According to the publishers, the decision to release the open letter about the Israel-Hamas War did not meet Artforum’s standards. The letter, signed by thousands of artists, academics, and cultural workers, expressed solidarity with Palestine and criticized the silence of cultural institutions regarding the Israeli bombing of Gaza.

The controversy surrounding the open letter stemmed from its initial omission of Hamas’s attack on October 7, which resulted in the deaths of more than 1,400 Israelis. This information was later added, along with a preface clarifying that the letter represented the views of individual signatories and was not initiated by Artforum or its staff.

While the identity of the letter’s author remains unknown, its release sparked condemnation and backlash within the art world. Some readers and community members perceived the letter as an official statement from Artforum, leading to significant disappointment and a loss of trust.

Amid campaigns urging advertisers to boycott the magazine, several prominent artists withdrew their names from the letter. However, many signatories continued to support its message, stating that their intention was to advocate for peace and the rights of artists to express their opinions freely.

Velasco, who joined Artforum in 2005, initially faced the challenging task of rebuilding the magazine’s reputation. He succeeded in restoring Artforum’s authority as a source of art world intrigue and criticism. Some artists even penned a letter defending him, highlighting his fearless and uncompromising vision for the magazine.

The dismissal of Velasco marks a new chapter for Artforum, as it undergoes changes following its recent acquisition by Penske Media Corporation. The magazine’s publishers aim to address the controversy surrounding the open letter and reaffirm Artforum’s commitment to rigorous editorial processes and maintaining a balanced perspective on complex geopolitical matters.

As Artforum moves forward, the art world watches with anticipation, eager to see how the magazine will navigate this critical moment and preserve its legacy as a respected voice in the industry.