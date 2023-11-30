Ukraine’s Top Military Intelligence Chief Survives Poisoning Attempt

In the midst of the ongoing conflict between Russian and Ukrainian troops, a covert battle involving poison seems to be unraveling in the background. This week, Marianna Budanova, wife of Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine’s formidable military intelligence chief, survived a malicious case of heavy metal poisoning. Ukrainian intelligence sources reported that members of Budanov’s staff also had elevated levels of arsenic and mercury in their blood, likely ingested through their meals.

The incident sheds light on the extent of Russia’s influence within the upper echelons of Ukrainian power, targeting a high-ranking official who has openly boasted about his skills as an assassin. “This situation exemplifies the larger issue at hand during this war,” explained Alexander Vindman, a former official on Ukraine and Russia at the National Security Council. “People believe it is a static conflict, but it is anything but.”

The attempts on Budanov’s life are not isolated incidents. As the leader of Ukraine’s GUR military intelligence agency, Budanov belongs to an elite group responsible for various acts of aggression against Russian targets. These include deploying surface drones to terrorize Russian ships in the Black Sea and orchestrating a missile strike that reportedly killed 30 enemy officers at Russia’s naval headquarters in Crimea.

Budanov, known for his audacious demeanor, has denied his involvement in numerous incidents on Russian soil. These include attempted drone strikes in Moscow, the car bomb assassination of a prominent Kremlin propagandist’s daughter, the fatal bombing of a nationalist blogger, and the murder of a Russian submarine commander. His taunting of Russian forces on social media has become an unorthodox aspect of his role as an intelligence chief. Budanov employs information warfare and influence operations to convey the message that Russians can be reached anywhere, according to Vindman.

Reportedly, Budanov has been the target of multiple assassination attempts, with estimates suggesting that he has weathered as many as a dozen. In an unintentional blunder, the Kremlin once falsely claimed that Budanov had been gravely injured in a missile strike. “Budanov considers himself a high-priority target, perhaps ranking in the top three to five targets in Vladimir Putin’s crosshairs,” said Vindman.

The use of poison as a covert weapon is a hallmark of both Russian and Ukrainian intelligence services, which stem from the Soviet-era KGB. These organizations inherited a legacy of dirty tricks, assassinations, and espionage. Over the years, Russian spies have been accused of using toxins such as radioactive isotopes, deadly nerve agents, and dioxin to target adversaries in Russia, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and elsewhere.

Similar to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was pursued by a Russian hit team during the early days of the invasion, Budanov operates under heightened security measures at his base near the Dnipro River. Anti-aircraft missiles line the corridors outside his office, while a pair of lovebirds in a cage and two frogs in a screened-off tank serve as detectors for poisonous gases.

While the details of how Russia gained access to Budanov’s kitchen are still unclear, it is a testament to the adaptability and danger posed by the enemy. “This incident doesn’t necessarily reflect Budanov’s security measures, but rather the fact that the Russians are constantly learning and evolving,” Vindman noted.

No criminal charges have been filed as of yet, but an internal investigation is underway to uncover the truth behind the poisoning of military intelligence officers and Budanov’s wife. Arsenic poisoning symptoms include vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, followed by numbness, tingling of the extremities, muscle cramps, and potential death, according to the World Health Organization. On the other hand, mercury is a highly toxic neurotoxin.

