Gaza Workers Face Arrest and Expulsion Amid Ongoing Conflict

The recent conflict between Israel and Hamas has had a devastating impact on Palestinian workers from the Gaza Strip. Many have been arrested, detained, and subsequently expelled from their workplaces in Israel, leaving them in a state of uncertainty and fear.

Zaki Salameh, a Gaza resident who worked as a builder in an Israeli town, had a particularly traumatic experience. After the outbreak of war on October 7, he was arrested and subjected to torture and interrogation. Salameh deeply regrets working in Israel and fears reprisals from the Israeli army if he reveals his place of employment.

The Israeli authorities interrogated Salameh and other workers about the location of Hamas tunnels, rocket launchers, and the movements of fighters in Gaza. They also sought information about their neighbors and residential areas, using threats of lifelong imprisonment to extract answers. Salameh emphasized that the questions were absurd since the Israeli government had approved their work permits and was well aware of their backgrounds.

The Israeli government has further exacerbated the situation by severing all contact with Gaza. In a recent decision, it was announced that Palestinian workers from Gaza currently in Israel would be returned home, and no future work permits would be granted. This decision has left many workers stranded and uncertain about their futures.

The impact of this expulsion and arrest of workers is deeply felt in Gaza, where the economy has already been devastated by a 17-year blockade. The high unemployment rate has left many families struggling to survive, relying on the income earned by these workers outside the enclave.

Many Palestinian workers had undergone strict security examinations by Israeli intelligence and the army before receiving work permits. These measures were meant to ensure that the workers had no political affiliations or connections to armed groups within Gaza.

Despite the human rights organizations’ calls for information on the whereabouts and conditions of detained workers, many families remain in the dark about their loved ones’ well-being. The arrested workers and their families face psychological, emotional, and economic hardships due to the ongoing conflict and the lack of support from Palestinian authorities.

The story of Zaki Salameh and other workers serves as a stark reminder of the toll that conflicts and political tensions take on innocent civilians. As the region continues to grapple with the aftermath of this latest war, it is crucial to prioritize the well-being and safety of all individuals affected and work towards a sustainable and peaceful resolution.