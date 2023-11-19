Around 3000 Trucks Stranded at Ukrainian Border Amidst Polish Drivers’ Protest

In a recent turn of events, approximately 3000 trucks, primarily from Ukraine, find themselves stranded on the Polish side of the border. This unfortunate situation has arisen due to a blockade by Polish truckers that has been ongoing for over 10 days. Ukrainian authorities have expressed their concern over this deadlock, highlighting the difficult conditions faced by stranded drivers who are experiencing scarcity of essential supplies such as food, water, and fuel.

The blockade was initiated by Polish truckers earlier this month in response to what they believe to be government inaction regarding the loss of business to foreign competitors since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Despite efforts to reach an agreement, both Kyiv and Warsaw have failed to find a resolution thus far.

Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, shed light on the severity of the situation, emphasizing the plight of Ukrainian drivers who have been unable to proceed at the Polish border for more than 10 days. The congestion of trucks has caused significant delays, with trucks backed up for over 30 kilometers towards the Yahodyn crossing, more than 10 kilometers towards Rava-Ruska, and more than 16 kilometers towards the Krakivets crossing.

Prior to the blockade, an average of 40,000-50,000 trucks would pass through the border between Ukraine and Poland per month via eight existing crossings – double the volume compared to before the conflict erupted. The majority of goods are transported by Ukraine’s own transport fleet. However, due to the protest, only a few vehicles are now able to pass through the blocked checkpoints every hour, causing a significant disruption to trade and transportation.

Adding to the predicament, Ukrainian grain brokers have reported a 2.7% decrease in food shipments via road during the first 13 days of November. The difficulties faced at the Polish border, influenced by the ongoing drivers’ protest, have significantly impacted the passage of vehicles through customs checkpoints. The daily cargo volume has dropped to 4000 tons, down from the peak of 7500 tons just a month ago.

The repercussions of this blockade extend beyond the immediate challenges faced by the stranded drivers and the decrease in food shipments. As the situation persists, questions arise regarding the long-term consequences for the affected businesses and the overall stability of the region’s transportation and trade networks.

