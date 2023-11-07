Canada’s Northwest Territories Battle Record-breaking Wildfires

In a devastating turn of events, the Northwest Territories of Canada are currently facing the worst wildfire season in history. With over 236 active fires raging in the region, more than 6,500 people have been forced to evacuate their homes. Michel Labine, a long-time resident of Fort Smith, found himself on the receiving end of these wildfires for the first time. As the fires closed in on his community, Labine and his family were airlifted to safety by the military, marking the largest rescue operation in the territory’s history.

The impact of the fires has been catastrophic. The hamlet of Enterprise, home to 120 people, has been almost entirely destroyed, with only a handful of houses and businesses remaining. Another fire is perilously close to Fort Smith, and the outcome is uncertain. The dry summer has exacerbated the situation, leaving the ground parched and grass crunching like broken glass underfoot. The heatwaves and lack of rain are clear hallmarks of climate change, which worsens the conditions for wildfires by drying out vegetation and increasing the risk of ignition.

The Canadian government has deployed the military to aid in the firefighting efforts and coordinate evacuations. However, the scale of destruction has prompted Yellowknife, the territorial capital, to declare a local state of emergency. The declaration allows the city to take immediate action and prepare its residents for potential evacuation.

As the wildfires continue to ravage the land, Canada’s wildfire season has already burned approximately 13.2 million hectares (32.6 million acres) – an area roughly the size of Greece. With climate change playing a significant role in exacerbating these fires, it is evident that governments worldwide must take urgent measures to reduce emissions and mitigate the impact of wildfires. The resilience and strength of communities like Fort Smith are being tested, while firefighters and volunteers battle against the destructive forces of nature. The hope is that winds will shift, sparing more towns and communities from devastation, and that ultimately, relief will come in the form of rain and cooler temperatures.