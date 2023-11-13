New Army Air Defense Units Deployed to Middle East in Response to Ongoing Conflict

The United States Army has deployed air defense units to the Middle East in response to a series of drone and rocket attacks on U.S. bases in Iraq and Syria. These attacks, which have been attributed to Iranian proxies, have prompted the Pentagon to take action to protect American military personnel and assets in the region.

The Army units being deployed come from three bases: Fort Bliss in Texas, Fort Liberty in North Carolina, and Fort Sill in Oklahoma. These units are bringing with them Patriot missile batteries and a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery.

While the exact number of troops deployed or their specific destinations have not been disclosed, it is known that the 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade from Fort Bliss, the 108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade from Fort Liberty, and the 31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade from Fort Sill are among those units being sent to the Middle East.

In addition to the deployment of air defense units, the United States has also sent two aircraft carrier strike groups, F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets, A-10 Thunderbolt II planes, and military advisors to the region. These measures are meant to support Israel in its ongoing conflict with Hamas.

The recent uptick in drone and missile strikes on U.S. bases in the Middle East has raised concerns among defense officials. These attacks, which have been attributed to Iran and groups it supports in the region, are expected to escalate as the war between Israel and Hamas continues.

The Pentagon has warned of the potential for additional attacks against U.S. forces and personnel, emphasizing that the threat originates from Iran. The situation has prompted Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to put more than 2,000 U.S. troops on ready-to-deploy orders to demonstrate support for Israel.

In the midst of these developments, the USS Carney, a destroyer deployed in the region, recently shot down drones and cruise missiles launched by Houthi rebels. The incident highlighted the ongoing need for self-defense measures in the face of emerging threats.

In addition to the Army’s air defense missiles, further reinforcements are arriving in the Middle East. The New Jersey Air National Guard’s 119th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron has sent more F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets to the region.

As tensions remain high and the conflict continues, the deployment of these air defense units and additional military assets seeks to safeguard U.S. interests in the Middle East and support its allies.

