Armenia’s Decision to Join ICC Creates Rift with Russia

Armenia’s recent parliamentary decision to join the International Criminal Court (ICC) has heightened tensions with its former ally, Russia. The move comes amid a long-standing confrontation between Armenia and Azerbaijan, where Yerevan has expressed frustration with the Kremlin’s perceived inaction.

By signing and ratifying the ICC’s Rome Statute, countries theoretically become obligated to arrest individuals indicted for war crimes if they enter their territory. This includes Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has been indicted for war crimes related to the deportation of children from Ukraine.

The parliamentary session saw 60 deputies voting in favor of joining the ICC, while 22 mainly opposition lawmakers voted against it. Despite attempts by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to reassure Russia that the decision was not directed against them, Moscow has taken offense and questioned Armenia’s current leadership.

Russia had previously warned Armenia against ratifying the court treaty, calling it an “extremely hostile” act. However, this move comes as Armenia seeks to establish new alliances beyond its traditional backers in Moscow, especially following the 2020 conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna was in Yerevan on the same day as the vote, expressing support for Armenia’s decision to join the ICC. She announced plans for future military cooperation with France and praised Armenia for taking a stand against impunity for crimes.

The strained relations between Armenia and Russia stem from accusations that Russian “peacekeeping” troops failed to prevent hostilities that allowed Azerbaijan to take control of Nagorno-Karabakh, an ethnic Armenian enclave within Azerbaijan’s territory. Russian troops were deployed as peacekeepers after a war in 2020 that left Nagorno-Karabakh surrounded by Azeri forces.

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh remains dire, with the majority of the ethnic Armenian population fleeing to Armenia. The empty streets and deserted hospitals paint a surreal picture, with only a few hundred people, mainly the sick, disabled, and elderly, remaining in the capital city.

The mass exodus of refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh has led to desperation among those who managed to escape. Access to necessities such as food and water has been severely limited, leaving many in dire need.

Armenia’s decision to join the ICC marks a significant shift in its foreign policy and signals a desire to seek justice for war crimes committed during the conflict. However, it has also strained relations with Russia, highlighting the diverging interests between the two countries. As the international community takes note of Armenia’s stance, the repercussions of this decision on regional dynamics remain to be seen.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What does Armenia’s decision to join the International Criminal Court mean?

Armenia’s decision to join the ICC means that the country becomes a signatory to the court’s Rome Statute. This theoretically obligates Armenia to arrest individuals indicted for war crimes if they enter its territory.

2. Why is Russia upset about Armenia joining the ICC?

Russia is upset about Armenia joining the ICC because it perceives the decision as a betrayal and an affront to its leadership. The strained relationship between the two countries, particularly regarding the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, has contributed to the tension.

3. How has the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh affected the situation?

The conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh has strained relations between Armenia and Russia. Armenia has accused Russian “peacekeeping” troops of failing to prevent hostilities that led to Azerbaijan gaining control over the region.

4. What is the current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh?

Nagorno-Karabakh is currently facing a dire situation, with most of the ethnic Armenian population forced to flee. The region’s streets are empty, and essential services such as hospitals and water boards have ceased to function.

5. How has the international community responded to Armenia’s decision to join the ICC?

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna expressed support for Armenia’s decision, pledging future support from France. This indicates that some members of the international community view Armenia’s decision as a positive step towards addressing war crimes and promoting peace.