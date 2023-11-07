Armenia Faces Political Crisis as Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict Escalates

As the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh intensifies following Azerbaijan’s military victory over ethnic Armenian authorities, Armenia is now grappling with a potential political crisis. The recent defeat has sparked anger and protests in Armenia’s capital, Yerevan, with thousands of demonstrators calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The situation has become critical as tens of thousands of residents from Nagorno-Karabakh flee their homes, fearing Azerbaijani rule. This mass exodus has further fueled the anger against the Armenian government, particularly Pashinyan, whom protesters accuse of inaction and betrayal.

The Armenian government has reported that over 42,000 refugees have crossed the border from Nagorno-Karabakh into Armenia, with many arriving in desperate conditions after enduring long journeys. Adding to the chaos, an explosion at a gas station outside Yerevan led to the death of 68 people, increasing public outrage towards the government’s handling of the situation.

The protests in Yerevan have blocked roads and resulted in numerous arrests, signaling the widespread discontent among the Armenian population. Calls for Pashinyan’s impeachment have grown, with many viewing the survival of their country at stake. There are concerns that Azerbaijan’s military success in Nagorno-Karabakh could embolden them to launch an attack on Armenia itself.

The risk of Pashinyan’s government falling is real, according to Caucasus expert Thomas de Waal. The disillusionment among the Karabakhis escaping to Armenia and the Armenian establishment, who view Nagorno-Karabakh as a sacred cause, poses a significant challenge for Pashinyan’s leadership.

The future of Armenia remains uncertain. Azerbaijan’s swift control over Nagorno-Karabakh, including the arrest of a former head of the region’s secessionist government, has demonstrated their determination to assert authority. The Armenian government’s decision not to send troops to protect ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh has been a source of contention and disappointment for many.

The conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh dates back to the splintering of the Soviet Union, and despite international recognition of the area as Azerbaijani territory, Armenia has supported separatist forces. The recent military campaign by Azerbaijan has significantly changed the balance of power, leaving many Armenians feeling vulnerable.

As Armenia faces this political crisis, the fate of Pashinyan’s government hangs in the balance. The outcome will determine not only the direction of Armenian governance but also the country’s ability to preserve its statehood amidst ongoing regional tensions.