Azerbaijan Offensive Forces Armenians to Flee Nagorno-Karabakh

Amidst a rapid offensive by Azerbaijan to retake the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, ethnic Armenians living in the enclave have begun evacuating, fearing violence and persecution if they choose to stay. The first evacuees arrived in Armenia on Sunday afternoon, with more than 1,000 people crossing the border by Sunday night. The International Committee of the Red Cross has also facilitated the evacuation of 23 wounded patients from the region.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh has been ongoing for over 30 years, with the region being a flashpoint since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1992. A brutal war ensued, resulting in a cease-fire in 1994 that left Armenia in control of the region, despite it being recognized as part of Azerbaijan. In 2020, another war broke out, and Azerbaijan recaptured parts of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Amidst the conflict, Russia dispatched peacekeepers to guard the Lachin Corridor, a crucial road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia. However, tensions escalated when Azerbaijan established an official checkpoint in April, blocking the flow of goods and people through the corridor. This move angered the Armenian population, leading to questions about the motives of the Russian peacekeeping troops.

Azerbaijan launched its offensive on September 19, describing it as an “anti-terrorist” operation. The attacks involved drone and artillery strikes on cities and towns in Nagorno-Karabakh, causing civilian casualties, displacing thousands of residents, and damaging residential buildings and infrastructure. On September 20, Nagorno-Karabakh’s military agreed to disarmament, and Azerbaijan declared victory, announcing the return of sovereignty to the region.

However, the fate of the ethnic Armenian inhabitants remains uncertain, with reports of limited humanitarian assistance and dire conditions in the area. Thousands of people from affected villages have been brought to Russian peacekeepers’ camps. The Armenian Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan, expressed concern over the lack of food, medicine, and shelter, as well as the separation of families and the immense fear experienced by the population.

As the conflict unfolds, international pressure mounts on Azerbaijan to protect civilians and uphold human rights obligations. The situation continues to evolve, with the future coexistence of Christian Armenians and Muslim Azerbaijanis in the region uncertain.