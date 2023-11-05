Azerbaijan’s Blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh Threatens Armenian Population

Azerbaijan’s blockade of the Nagorno-Karabakh region is causing severe humanitarian consequences for the ethnic Armenian population residing there, raising concerns of potential genocide. The former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Luis Moreno Ocampo, has called on the UN Security Council to intervene and bring the matter before the international tribunal.

Ocampo’s report highlights that the blockade has significantly restricted the flow of essential supplies, including food and medicine, to the region. With approximately 120,000 people affected, there is a reasonable belief that a genocide is being committed as defined by the UN convention, which includes deliberately imposing conditions of life that lead to physical destruction of a group.

While the report does not contain direct quotes from Ocampo, it paints a dire picture, emphasizing that starvation is the invisible weapon being used to destroy the Armenian population. The absence of crematories and machete attacks doesn’t diminish the severity of the crisis; rather, it heightens the urgency for immediate action. Without swift intervention, the Armenian community in Nagorno-Karabakh faces imminent destruction within weeks.

It is essential to note that Nagorno-Karabakh, a region within Azerbaijan, came under the control of ethnic Armenian forces following separatist fighting in 1994. However, Azerbaijan regained control of the surrounding territories during a six-week war with Armenia in 2020. The conflict’s aftermath has left the region’s capital, Stepanakert, connected to Armenia solely through the Lachin Corridor, which Russian peacekeeping forces were positioned to monitor for free movement.

Azerbaijan’s government representative, Hikmet Hajiyev, dismissed Ocampo’s report, labeling it as biased and filled with unsubstantiated allegations. Nonetheless, the crisis deepens as environmental activists, alleged to be part of a demonstration, blocked the Lachin Corridor in December. This subsequently led to Azerbaijan establishing a military checkpoint, resulting in the blocking of traffic carrying essential supplies.

The humanitarian repercussions of the blockade are evident, with a line of 19 trucks loaded with medicine and food supplies stranded near the Azerbaijan border for two weeks. Despite Armenia’s efforts to seek permission from Azerbaijan via Russian peacekeepers for the trucks to cross, there has been no response thus far. The International Committee of the Red Cross has also faced obstacles in delivering aid to the region, although limited evacuations of patients have been permitted.

Ocampo insists that the UN Security Council must refer the situation to the International Criminal Court for intervention. This step is crucial as Azerbaijan is not a signatory to the court’s statute. However, it remains uncertain whether Russia, responsible for peacekeeping in Nagorno-Karabakh, would use its veto power in the Security Council to block such a move. Ocampo also highlights the role that Russia and the US should play in preventing this genocide, given their respective responsibilities as state parties of the Genocide Convention.

The urgency of the situation cannot be overstated. Actions must be taken swiftly to alleviate the suffering of the ethnic Armenian population in Nagorno-Karabakh and prevent further escalation of this humanitarian crisis. The international community, including the UN Security Council, has a moral obligation to act decisively and ensure the protection of innocent lives.