Armenian soccer player Henrikh Mkhitaryan has made a heartfelt plea to international leaders to take a stand against the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. The region, situated in the Caucasus Mountains, is officially recognized as part of Azerbaijan but is predominantly inhabited by ethnic Armenians who reject Azerbaijani rule. The conflict has led to the displacement of thousands of Armenian families, forcing them to flee and seek refuge in Armenia.

The urgency of the situation was emphasized by the arrival of over 47,000 people in Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh as of Wednesday noon. The majority of those seeking refuge are women, children, and the elderly. This exodus represents over one-third of the region’s ethnic Armenian population. The closure of the Lachin corridor, the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia, has further exacerbated the crisis by blocking the importation of essential supplies such as food, fuel, and medicine.

Mkhitaryan’s plea for international support includes the call for the deployment of international monitoring missions to assess the situation on the ground and the immediate mobilization of emergency humanitarian aid through the Lachin corridor. His passionate words remind us of the devastating consequences when ethnic cleansing and human rights violations go unchecked.

This is not the first time Mkhitaryan has been directly impacted by the conflict. In 2019, while playing for Arsenal, he made the difficult decision to withdraw from the Europa League final held in Baku, Azerbaijan, due to concerns for his personal safety.

The Nagorno-Karabakh crisis serves as a reminder of the importance of international intervention in resolving conflicts and protecting vulnerable populations. It is imperative for the international community to listen to Mkhitaryan’s plea and take immediate action to address the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh. The world cannot stand idly by as innocent lives continue to be upended and human rights violations persist.