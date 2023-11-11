YEREVAN, Sept 20 – A vibrant assembly of demonstrators gathered in the heart of the Armenian capital today to express their dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of the recent conflict in the breakaway region of Karabakh, culminating in what many perceive as a humiliating surrender to Azerbaijan. The protesters, consisting of thousands of Armenians, congregated at Republic Square in Yerevan to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who oversaw the defeat against Azerbaijan in 2020 and has now witnessed the collapse of Karabakh’s Armenian authorities.

The sentiment among the protesters is clear: they believe it is imperative for Pashinyan to step down, as it would be more advantageous for a leader who failed in war to relinquish power rather than persist in his role. The defeat is particularly devastating for Armenians, who have fought tirelessly for over three decades to protect Karabakh. Hence, the outcome is viewed as an immense setback – rendering years of struggle seemingly futile.

Opposition politicians used the platform provided by Republic Square to deliver speeches condemning Pashinyan’s leadership. It is worth noting that this very square served as the backdrop for his rallies during the 2018 revolution that propelled him to power. Amidst the sea of disenchanted voices, some shouted “Artsakh!” (the Armenian name for the region) while others chanted “Nikol is a traitor!” Tensions escalated further as a few protesters clashed with the police, hurling bottles and stones at the prime minister’s office located within Republic Square.

The government offices were subsequently barricaded by riot police, heightening security measures in the area. In fact, military-style trucks were positioned nearby as a display of force. This move came in response to Azerbaijan’s announcement that it had ceased its offensive, following an agreement for a ceasefire. The terms of this ceasefire indicate that Nagorno-Karabakh will be under Baku’s control once again, signifying a significant shift in power dynamics.

Armenians, who predominantly follow Christianity, have historically claimed supremacy over the region, which they refer to as Artsakh. Conversely, Azerbaijan, whose majority of inhabitants adhere to the Islamic faith, also has a strong historical connection to the area. These conflicting historical identities further contribute to the complexities underlying the conflict.

Samvel Sargsyan, a 21-year-old student born in Stepanakert (or Khankendi, as it is known by Azeris), expressed the opinion that Armenia should unite with Artsakh and continue the fight. Sargsyan emphasized that Armenians cannot accept the relinquishing of their land to another nation and highlighted the potential threat this could pose to Armenia itself. Holding the flag of Artsakh – composed of red, blue, and orange colors – he fervently believed that losing Artsakh would subsequently lead to the loss of Armenia.

Another demonstrator, Khachatur Kobelyan, expressed deep dismay at Azerbaijan’s aggression towards Nagorno-Karabakh. He expressed his disillusionment with international actors, such as the United Nations, the United States, and Russia, believing that they have failed to provide a viable solution to the conflict. Pashinyan, in recent months, has publicly criticized Russia for its perceived lack of support towards Armenia. The prime minister also made an alarming statement regarding the possibility of a coup in Yerevan, the capital city.

In response, Azerbaijan asserted that it hopes to facilitate a smooth process of reintegration for the Armenian population residing in Karabakh and dismissed Armenian allegations of ethnic cleansing in the region. Several protesters drew parallels to the Armenian genocide of 1915, referencing the mass killings of Armenians under the Ottoman Empire, to underscore the gravity of the situation.

While unrest and calls for change reverberate throughout the Armenian capital, the nation waits in anticipation to witness what the future holds for its leadership and the enduring quest to secure its territorial integrity.

Sources:

– reuters.com