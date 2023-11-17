The Consequences of Inadequate Security Measures in Nagorno-Karabakh

In a recent development, the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, has expressed concerns over the safety and security of ethnic Armenians residing in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Pashinyan has pointed fingers at Russia, holding them responsible for failing to ensure the protection of Armenian citizens.

The situation is critical, with the possibility of approximately 120,000 people fleeing through the Lachin corridor to Armenia. This mass migration would not only result in a humanitarian crisis but also a severe political upheaval for the small South Caucasian nation.

Pashinyan emphasized that the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh must be given proper living conditions and effective protection mechanisms against ethnic cleansing. Failing to do so would force them to seek exile as the only means to safeguard their lives and identities.

The Prime Minister specifically placed the blame on Azerbaijan, accusing them of adopting a policy of ethnic cleansing. He also held the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh accountable for allowing these events to unfold. Pashinyan expressed disappointment in the Armenian-Russian strategic partnership, claiming that it was insufficient to guarantee the external security of Armenia.

It is worth noting that Azerbaijan recently achieved a victory over ethnic Armenians, who had maintained control over the Karabakh region since the dissolution of the Soviet Union. Due to the perceived lack of safety under Azerbaijani rule, the population in Nagorno-Karabakh has expressed a desire to leave the region.

Russia, acting as a guarantor for a previous peace deal that marked the end of a 44-day war in Karabakh three years ago, faces criticism from many Armenians who believe Moscow failed to protect the region adequately.

Some Russian officials have shifted the blame onto Pashinyan himself, claiming that his mishandling of the crisis is the cause of the current situation. They argue that Armenia, bordering Turkey, Iran, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, has limited options for allies in the region.

Amidst these tensions, Pashinyan assured the nation that the Armenian government would welcome the citizens of Nagorno-Karabakh with open arms, promising to provide them with the necessary care and support.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the existence of unidentified forces seeking to instigate a coup against him. Furthermore, Pashinyan accused Russian media of waging an information war against his leadership. He expressed concerns about the growing efforts made by some international partners to expose Armenia’s security vulnerabilities, jeopardizing both external and internal security.

Given these circumstances, Pashinyan stressed the need to transform, complement, and enhance the external and internal security measures of the Republic of Armenia.

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh serves as a stark reminder of the critical importance of diplomatic and interstate relations between nations. Failure to address security concerns adequately can have profound consequences, not only for the safety and well-being of a particular population but also for broader regional stability.

Sources:

– Reuters: [https://www.reuters.com/](https://www.reuters.com/)