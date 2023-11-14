The Controversy Surrounding Armenia’s Decision to Join the ICC

Armenian lawmakers have voted in favor of their country joining the International Criminal Court (ICC), a move that is expected to generate strong reactions from Moscow, a long-standing ally of the South Caucasus nation. The decision has elicited criticism from the Kremlin, which has expressed skepticism about Armenia’s move towards joining the ICC.

The decision by Armenia’s parliament to join the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the ICC, has raised concerns in Russia. The Hague-based court had previously issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, which is an unsettling development for Moscow. However, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sought to assure the Kremlin that the decision is not directed against Russia. He emphasized that it is a sovereign right of Armenia and is aimed at enhancing the country’s external security.

The tension between Armenia and Russia has been escalating due to the role of Russian peacekeepers in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which recently witnessed a military operation by Azerbaijan. The dissolution of Nagorno-Karabakh has intensified Armenia’s concerns about its territorial integrity, leading to the decision to join the ICC as a means to safeguard national security.

While some opposition lawmakers in Armenia’s parliament protested the move and staged a walk-out, a majority voted in favor of joining the ICC. By becoming an ICC member state, Armenia would be obligated to arrest Putin should he set foot on Armenian territory.

The Kremlin, however, has warned Armenia that there is no alternative to the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and that the mechanisms provided by the CSTO are irreplaceable. Despite these concerns, Armenian lawmakers have emphasized that joining the ICC will provide additional guarantees for the country’s security.

The decision by Armenia to join the ICC has sparked debate and controversy. It highlights the complex dynamics between Armenia and Russia, as well as the broader implications for international justice and geopolitics.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. What does it mean for Armenia to join the ICC?

By joining the ICC, Armenia becomes a member state of an international tribunal that prosecutes individuals accused of committing war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity. It means that Armenia will be subject to the jurisdiction of the court and obligated to cooperate in its investigations and proceedings.

2. Why is Moscow critical of Armenia’s decision?

The Kremlin is critical of Armenia’s decision because the ICC has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Moscow is concerned about the implications of Armenia joining an international institution that could potentially lead to the arrest of its leader.

3. How does this decision impact the relationship between Armenia and Russia?

Armenia’s decision to join the ICC adds strain to its relationship with Russia, which has been a long-standing ally of Armenia. Tensions have been rising due to disagreements over the role of Russian peacekeepers in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and concerns about Armenia’s territorial integrity.

