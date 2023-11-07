Armenia Strengthens International Ties by Joining the International Criminal Court

Armenia’s parliament took a significant step towards strengthening international accountability by ratifying the founding statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC). This decision not only subjects Armenia to the court’s jurisdiction but also has the potential to strain its relationship with Russia, its traditional ally.

With an overwhelming majority of 60 deputies voting in favor, Armenia’s ratification of the Rome Statute of the ICC highlights its commitment to international justice. The move signals Armenia’s determination to address war crimes committed during the long-standing conflict with Azerbaijan, particularly in relation to the recent seizure of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Although the ICC recently issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, this decision is not aimed solely at vexing Russia. It is an opportunity for Armenia to demonstrate its commitment to justice and accountability on a global stage. By joining the ICC, Armenia aligns itself with the international community’s efforts to prosecute individuals responsible for grave human rights violations and war crimes.

While Russia has expressed concerns about the decision, urging Armenia to prioritize its established alliances, this move signifies a shift in Armenia’s foreign policy. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, recognizing the importance of diversifying Armenia’s international relationships, has taken steps to engage with other countries, including hosting joint military exercises with the United States.

Armenia’s disillusionment with Russia has grown due to its perceived inaction during Azerbaijan’s recapture of Nagorno-Karabakh. The blockade and subsequent suffering endured by the Armenian population intensified the need for a more comprehensive approach to address the conflict’s atrocities.

Armenia’s decision to join the ICC will not only help promote justice for the crimes committed in the past but will also pave the way for a potential deterrent against future human rights abuses. The ratification will come into force in 60 days, allowing Armenia to participate fully in the court’s proceedings and contribute to the global fight against impunity. By embracing the ICC’s jurisdiction, Armenia demonstrates its commitment to upholding international law and solidifies its position as an active member of the global community.