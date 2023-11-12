Armenia and the United States Strengthen Military Cooperation, Prompting Global Attention

In a significant step towards enhancing their military alliances, Armenia and the United States have announced their plans to conduct a joint military exercise next week. This development has sparked concern from Russia, the dominant power in the South Caucasus region.

The exercise, named “Eagle Partner 2023,” is scheduled to take place from September 11 to 20 and aims to prepare Armenian forces for participation in international peacekeeping missions. An estimated 85 US soldiers and 175 Armenian personnel will be involved in the exercise. It is noteworthy that the participating US soldiers, including members of the Kansas National Guard, will be equipped with rifles rather than heavy weaponry.

While the scale of the exercise may be relatively small, it has caught the attention of Russia. As a country with a military base in Armenia, Russia views itself as the pre-eminent power in the region. To address its concerns, the Kremlin has expressed its intention to closely monitor the exercise. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated, “Of course, such news causes concern, especially in the current situation. Therefore, we will deeply analyze this news and monitor the situation.”

It is crucial to understand the historical context of the region. The South Caucasus was once part of the Soviet Union and is considered strategically important due to its proximity to Russia and the presence of valuable energy resources. Ever since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, Armenia and Azerbaijan have been involved in multiple conflicts, with Russia acting as a peacekeeping force in the region to uphold an agreement reached in 2020.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan recently voiced his dissatisfaction with Russia’s ability to protect Armenia against ongoing aggression from Azerbaijan. Pashinyan suggested that Russia’s involvement in the war in Ukraine may have impacted its capacity to meet Armenia’s security needs. However, Kremlin spokesman Peskov dismissed Pashinyan’s remarks, emphasizing that Russia plays a vital and consistent role in stabilizing the region.

As the joint military exercise between Armenia and the United States draws near, global attention is focused on the evolving dynamics in the South Caucasus region. This move signifies Armenia’s efforts to strengthen its military cooperation with the US and reinforce its strategic partnerships beyond the boundaries of the region.

