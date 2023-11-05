Armenia Ratifies ICC Statute, Defies Russian Opposition

In a bold move that has raised tensions in the region, Armenia’s parliament has ratified the founding statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC). This decision subjects Armenia to the jurisdiction of the court in The Hague, a move that has irked Russia, which the ICC has expressed interest in arresting its president, Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin has vocally opposed Armenia’s decision, labeling it as “incorrect” and suggesting that Armenia should instead consider its established alliances with Russia. The strained bilateral relations between the two countries have been exacerbated by Russia’s actions in Ukraine and its inaction during Azerbaijan’s recapture of Nagorno-Karabakh.

By joining the ICC, Armenia now assumes the obligation to arrest President Putin if he sets foot in the country. The ICC has issued an arrest warrant for him on suspicion of illegally deporting children from Ukraine, an allegation that the Kremlin dismisses as meaningless. Russian officials are concerned that this decision may hinder future diplomatic visits between the two countries.

Armenia’s dissatisfaction with its relationship with Russia has been growing, particularly under Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who has publicly criticized Armenia’s heavy reliance on Russia for security. Pashinyan has taken steps to diversify Armenia’s international partnerships, including hosting joint military exercises with the United States.

Armenia emphasizes that its decision to join the ICC stems from a desire to address alleged war crimes committed by Azerbaijan in the long-standing conflict between the two countries. However, it is important to note that the ICC’s jurisdiction will not apply retroactively.

Russia, on the other hand, underlines the importance of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and its defense treaty with Armenia in ensuring the country’s security. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov argues that Pashinyan’s stance does not reflect the sentiments of most Armenians, who understand the indispensability of the CSTO and the Armenian-Russian partnership in the current circumstances.

As tensions between Armenia and Russia continue to simmer, other ramifications of this decision unfold. For instance, Armenia has reported delays in the export of its brandy to Russia, with increased quality checks at the Georgian-Russian border. The full consequences of Armenia’s ratification of the ICC statute and Russia’s response remain to be seen.