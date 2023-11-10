Armenia’s Plea for Aid: EU Called Upon to Assist Nagorno-Karabakh Refugees

Armenia has reached out to the European Union (EU) seeking assistance in managing the influx of refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh following Azerbaijan’s recent regain of control over the region. The prime minister’s office of Italy, a member state of the EU, disclosed this request on Saturday.

Nagorno-Karabakh, although internationally recognized as a part of Azerbaijan, primarily houses Armenian Christians who established the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh approximately thirty years ago, during the fall of the Soviet Union. The region had been embroiled in a violent ethnic conflict.

Since Azerbaijan launched a military operation to reclaim control over Nagorno-Karabakh, more than 100,000 refugees have flocked to Armenia, as stated by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Friday.

Armenia’s appeal to the EU revolves around the need for temporary shelters and medical supplies to support the refugees. The government of Italy has confirmed its involvement in efforts to promote stabilization in the region.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

1. What is the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict?

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict refers to the longstanding territorial dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The conflict originated during the fall of the Soviet Union and has resulted in a series of armed clashes and a lack of diplomatic resolution.

2. Why did Azerbaijan regain control of Nagorno-Karabakh?

Azerbaijan launched a military operation to retake control of Nagorno-Karabakh, as it views the region as an integral part of its territory. Over the years, tensions have remained high between Armenia and Azerbaijan, with occasional outbreaks of violence.

3. What is the significance of the European Union’s involvement?

Armenia’s request for assistance from the European Union highlights the need for international support in managing the refugee crisis and stabilizing the situation in the region. The EU’s involvement demonstrates its commitment to humanitarian aid and fostering peace in areas affected by conflict.

4. How many refugees have arrived in Armenia?

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), over 100,000 refugees have sought shelter in Armenia following Azerbaijan’s military operation to regain control of Nagorno-Karabakh.

5. How will the EU assist in this crisis?

Armenia has specifically asked the European Union for temporary shelters and medical supplies. The exact form and extent of the EU’s assistance will be determined through diplomatic negotiations and coordination between Armenia and the EU member states.