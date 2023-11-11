The Humanitarian Crisis Unfolding in Nagorno-Karabakh

An escalating conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh has led to over 100,000 people fleeing the region, leaving it nearly empty of its residents. The exodus followed Azerbaijan’s attack on the breakaway region and their order for the fighter groups in Nagorno-Karabakh to disarm. The Armenian government has reported that 100,417 individuals have arrived in Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh, which previously had a population of approximately 120,000 before Azerbaijan’s offensive.

The journey to safety has been arduous, with a total of 21,043 vehicles crossing the Hakari Bridge, the only route connecting Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh, in the past week. Some have faced days-long waits on the winding mountain road that leads to Armenia, causing significant congestion.

The rapidity of the exodus has caught many, including the Armenian authorities and the United Nations, by surprise. Al Jazeera’s Bernard Smith describes the scenes in Nagorno-Karabakh as eerie, with empty streets, vacant homes, and closed shops. Only a fraction of the population remains, assured that they will not face persecution by Azerbaijani forces as they assume control.

The departure of more than 80% of Nagorno-Karabakh’s population raises concerns about Azerbaijan’s intentions for the enclave. Although internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan’s territory, Nagorno-Karabakh has long sought independence. The separatist ethnic Armenian government announced its plans to dissolve itself by the end of the year, marking the end of a three-decade bid for autonomy.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has labeled the exodus as “ethnic cleansing” and the deprivation of people’s homeland. However, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs vehemently rejects this characterization, claiming that the residents’ migration is a personal choice and not forced relocation. Luis Moreno Ocampo, a former chief prosecutor for the International Criminal Court, asserts that what is occurring in Nagorno-Karabakh is unmistakably ethnic cleansing, and legally, it can be described as genocide.

The conflict between Azerbaijan and the separatists, backed by Armenia, has been marked by accusations of targeted attacks, massacres, and other atrocities. This history has left people on both sides deeply suspicious and fearful. Despite Azerbaijan’s assurances to respect the rights of ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh, most are fleeing due to their lack of trust in Azerbaijani authorities to treat them humanely and safeguard their language, religion, and culture.

Amidst this humanitarian crisis, Armenia has reached out to the European Union for assistance in handling the influx of refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh. The situation remains tense, as clashes between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces persist. While Azerbaijan claims that one of its servicemen was killed by sniper fire from Armenian forces, Armenia swiftly refuted the alleged incident without providing further details.

This ongoing conflict traces its roots back to the collapse of the Soviet Union and years of separatist fighting that ended in 1994. Nagorno-Karabakh fell under the control of ethnic Armenian forces supported by Armenia. However, a six-week war in 2020 resulted in Azerbaijan reclaiming parts of the region and the surrounding territories. The blocking of the Lachin Corridor, the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia, by Azerbaijan added to the region’s challenges. As a result, ethnic Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh chose to lay down their arms, allowing talks to commence between Azerbaijani officials and Nagorno-Karabakh’s separatist authorities regarding the region’s reintegration into Azerbaijan.

