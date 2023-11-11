Armenia Defies Russia and Ratifies ICC Rome Statute

Armenia’s parliamentary decision to join the International Criminal Court (ICC) has created a rift in its longstanding alliance with Russia. The move comes after the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin in relation to events in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri Peskov expressed strong opposition, warning that this decision could strain the already strained relationship between Moscow and Yerevan.

Armenia’s parliament voted overwhelmingly in favor of ratifying the Rome Statute, the legal foundation of the ICC, with a 60-22 majority. However, before it can come into effect, it requires the approval of Armenia’s president, which is expected within 60 days.

While Moscow accuses Armenia of taking an “unfriendly step,” Armenian officials maintain that this decision is unrelated to Russia and is instead motivated by Azerbaijan’s aggression towards Armenia. The ongoing conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh has further strained the relationship between Armenia and Russia. In 2020, Russia brokered a deal that resulted in the cession of Armenian territory to Azerbaijan, leading to tensions between Yerevan and Moscow.

Armenia’s shift towards the West, including hosting joint military drills with the United States, and embracing the West in general, has also contributed to the deteriorating ties with Russia. Moscow blames Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for challenging Azerbaijani sovereignty over Nagorno-Karabakh and damaging relations with Russia.

It remains uncertain how this decision to join the ICC will impact Armenia’s position in Moscow-dominated alliances such as the Collective Security Treaty Organization. Armenia’s hosting of a Russian military base and its dependence on Russian border guards for patrolling its frontier with Turkey adds another layer of complexity to its relationship with Russia.

As Armenia takes this bold step towards international cooperation in addressing war crimes and human rights violations, tensions with Russia are likely to escalate. Moscow considers this move as “extremely hostile” towards Russia. However, Armenia’s parliament stands firm in its decision, highlighting the need for accountability and justice on a global platform.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What prompted Armenia to join the International Criminal Court?

Armenia’s decision to join the International Criminal Court was prompted by Azerbaijan’s aggression towards the country. It is not directly related to Russia.

2. How will joining the ICC affect Armenia’s relationship with Russia?

Joining the ICC has further strained Armenia’s already frayed relationship with Russia. Moscow views this move as “extremely hostile” towards Russia.

3. Why did Russia oppose Armenia’s decision to join the ICC?

Russia opposed Armenia’s decision to join the ICC because an arrest warrant was issued for Russian President Vladimir Putin over events in Ukraine. Moscow considers it an unfriendly step by Armenia.

4. Will Armenia’s membership in the ICC impact its position in Moscow-dominated alliances?

It remains uncertain how Armenia’s membership in the ICC will impact its position in Moscow-dominated alliances such as the Collective Security Treaty Organization. However, tensions are likely to escalate.

5. What is the significance of Armenia joining the International Criminal Court?

Armenia’s decision to join the ICC signifies its commitment to global accountability and justice in addressing war crimes and human rights violations. It emphasizes the need to address these issues on an international platform.

